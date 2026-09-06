Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gives True Thoughts on Seahawks’ Jadarian Price

The New England Patriots had no answer for stopping the Seattle Seahawks‘ running game in Super Bowl LX. Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 rushing yards in the win. However, for this Week 1 opener, the Seahawks won’t have Walker, but they will have rookie running back Jadarian Price.

Last season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Price played 242 total snaps, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he carried the ball 113 times for 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Price also averaged 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground while forcing 32 missed tackles as a runner.

With Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet on the PUP list and missing the first few games of the season as he’s recovering from his torn ACL, Seattle will be counting on Price to hit the ground running.

On Sept. 5, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on Price as his defense prepares to stop the rookie.

“I know that Jadarian’s got great speed,” Vrabel told reporters. “He’s a slasher. He’ll test edges. He’s got great patience. But I watched some circle guys up in college fairly easily. So the speed, I think, is real, and whatever Kenneth does in Kansas City will be what he does.”

Mike Vrabel Excited to Face Seahawks in Rematch

Despite the Patriots needing to rehash their Super Bowl LX loss to the Seahawks, Vrabel noted that he’s excited to open the 2026 season in Seattle against the reigning champions.

“I think this week, and especially today, feels a little bit different because it is truly game week,” Vrabel added. “I think last week was hard. You come off that last preseason game, and you’re in this purgatory to have a few days off. We have to cut the roster down; we bring in some new players. We put a practice squad together, and it just doesn’t feel the same.

“Today felt different. I think this morning felt different, and I hope that practice feels different because it’s exciting. To be a part of this league and to be able to open the season in Seattle is an honor, but it’s a challenge. I hope that things feel different, and it did for me, getting up and coming in here today.”

Realistic Expectations for Jadarian Price This Season

Speaking of Price, Andrew Destin of The Athletic shared what the realistic expectation should be for the rookie’s production this season. Price will be seeing a lot of carries to start the season and he’ll need to make the most of his opportunity.

“I think it is fair to expect Price to put together a year somewhat similar to what TreVeyon Henderson provided the Patriots last season,” Destin wrote in a Sept. 3 article. “As a rookie, Henderson ran the ball 180 times for 911 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 53.6 yards per game.

“He also had 35 catches for 221 yards and a TD. He led the team in rushing, but veteran Rhamondre Stevenson galloped for 603 yards on 130 carries and played more snaps (533 to 501), including on obvious passing downs because of his ability in pass protection.”