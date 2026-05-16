Former Seahawks Running Back Announces Big Career Move at 30

The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed an offseason full of celebrations after they prevailed in Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots. After spending a few seasons being a borderline playoff contender, the Seahawks made several big moves last offseason that ended up yielded a championship for the franchise.

Seattle’s Super Bowl win has captivated the entire region, but folks everywhere have been celebrating their victory. That includes one of their former players, running back Rashaad Penny. While Penny’s stint with the Seahawks was hampered due to injury issues, he is still remembered fondly by fans of the team, and now, he has decided to embark on a new adventure after his recent retirement.

Rashaad Penny Set to Begin Coaching High School Football

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Penny was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the team had high hopes for him. And while Penny was explosive during his time on the field, injuries ultimately prevented him from ever truly finding his way in the pros.

Seattle was Penny’s home for the first five seasons of his career, and he averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry during his time in town. The problem was that he had just 337 total carries during that stretch, which highlights his issues with staying on the field. Penny’s most complete season came in 2021, as he picked up 749 yards and six touchdowns on just 119 carries.

After spending the 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, Penny opted to retire, but he hasn’t stayed away from football for very long, as he’s worked on getting involved in the coaching side of the business. Penny will now receive his biggest opportunity yet, as he was recently announced as the new head coach for Jordan High School’s football program out in Long Beach, California.

“This week, Penny was introduced as the new football coach at Jordan High School in Long Beach, Calif., a mere 10 miles from Norwalk,” Mike Vorel of “The Seattle Times reported. “The 30-year-old Penny will attempt to revive a Panthers program that went a combined 5-15 across its past two campaigns.”

Rashaad Penny Hoping to Follow the Seahawks Lead in His New Coaching Gig

Jordan High School has struggled in recent seasons, so who better to right the ship than a former NFL player like Penny? Having seen what is required of coaches at the professional level, Penny will look to incorporate some of his experience in the NFL when it comes to building out his program with his new team.

Penny’s former team, the Seahawks, has provided him with a great blueprint for success, even if he is coaching high schoolers rather than professional players. Led by Mike Macdonald, Seattle has a great coaching infrastructure, as it led his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, to land the Las Vegas Raiders head coach gig earlier this offseason. Penny may no longer be part of the team, but you can bet that the Seahawks will be keeping an eye on his work as a coach moving forward.