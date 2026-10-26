Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Offers Brief Injury Update on Rashid Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a key victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. In fact, the Seahawks left no doubt, defeating the Chiefs 20-3.

But Seattle lost wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in the process.

Shaheed didn’t play at all in the second half Sunday night. He was initially questionable to return because of a knee injury. Before the game ended, the Seahawks ruled out the receiver from coming back.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed after the game Shaheed suffered a knee injury. Macdonald also offered a brief update on left tackle Charles Cross, who left in the fourth quarter.

“No, obviously weren’t able to finish the game. I just don’t have the information,” said Macdonald. “Charles got an ankle. Rashid I think is his knee.”

The last play Shaheed was on the field against the Chiefs was the team’s final offensive snap of the second quarter. Inside the 5-yard line, quarterback Sam Darnold targeted Shaheed on a throw in the back of the end zone.

But there was a large crowd of players in the area. Shaheed appeared to collide with fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba while Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams intercepted the pass.

Shaheed then wasn’t on the field for the opening kickoff of the third quarter.

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Addresses Rashid Shaheed Injury

Getty Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed left Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs with an injury.

Macdonald wasn’t able to provide many additional details on any of the Seahawks injured players Sunday night. Surely, he and the Seattle staff should know more the next time the team meets with reporters.

If it was a worst-case scenario injury, Macdonald probably would have already known about that. But it remains too early to speculate.

In addition to Shaheed and Cross, running back Velus Jones Jr. left the game with an injury. He also didn’t return.

How Seahawks Replaced Shaheed Against Chiefs

Getty Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald briefly addressed wide receiver Rashid Shaheed’s injury.

The interception was a major mistake from the Seahawks right before halftime. But fortunately, it didn’t lead to any Kansas City score prior to the end of the half. The Seahawks were also already leading by 10 when Shaheed played his last snap.

Without Shaheed, Smith-Njigba continued to do what he’s done all year and be the focal point of the Seahawks passing attack. But the Seahawks also managed to still spread the ball around a little.

Tight end A.J. Barner caught four passes for 42 yards. Receiver Cooper Kupp had two receptions for 20 yards on two targets.

Shaheed had two catches in the game but only gained one yard before exiting.

On the ground, the Seahawks racked up 153 rushing yards and a score. Jones had an 11-yard run before leaving. Emanuel Wilson, though, was the bell-cow, posting 100 rushing yards and a score on 24 carries.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was 20 of 28 for 257 passing yards, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. He also had a touchdown with the interception.