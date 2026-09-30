Seahawks Cut Ties With Hard Knocks Fan Favorite Before Chargers Game

The Seattle Seahawks have once again parted ways with one of the most memorable players from their appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Seattle released rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo from the practice squad as part of a move that brought in defensive tackle Gary Smith III, according to the team.

It marks the second time in September that the Seahawks have released Seumalo, whose personality and musical performance helped turn him into a fan favorite during training camp.

The latest move comes just days before Seattle hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4. Seattle enters that matchup after a 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Chargers, meanwhile, are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks Part Ways With Uso Seumalo Again

Seumalo’s second stint on Seattle’s practice squad lasted only about a week.

The Seahawks brought the undrafted rookie back on September 23 when they signed safety Rodney Thomas II to the active roster and made several corresponding practice-squad moves.

Seattle had previously released Seumalo from the practice squad on September 3 to create room for veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart.

That came after an already eventful roster cutdown for Seumalo.

Seattle initially waived him while trimming its roster to 53 players on August 30, then brought him back to the practice squad the following day.

His Seahawks timeline now looks like this:

August 30: Waived during final cuts

August 31: Signed to practice squad

September 3: Released from practice squad

September 23: Re-signed to practice squad

September 29: Released again

For now, that brings another abrupt end to Seumalo’s time in Seattle.

Seumalo Emerged as Hard Knocks Fan Favorite

Seumalo attracted considerably more attention than the typical undrafted defensive tackle during Seahawks training camp.

The Kansas State product was featured throughout Seattle’s season of “Hard Knocks,” including during the team’s rookie talent show.

Seumalo took out a guitar and performed Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” for his teammates, a moment the NFL later spotlighted in its own “Hard Knocks” video.

The Seahawks also highlighted Seumalo during Episode 3, with fan reaction after the episode identifying him as one of the young players viewers were rooting for.

By Episode 4, his rookie talent-show performance had become one of the show’s featured moments.

That personality helped Seumalo build a following even though he never cracked Seattle’s active roster.

Seahawks Replace Seumalo With Gary Smith III

Seattle’s decision was tied directly to another young defensive tackle.

The Seahawks signed Gary Smith III to the practice squad after bringing him in for a tryout Tuesday. Smith previously spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA.

In practical terms, Seattle swapped one developmental interior defensive lineman for another.

Smith now gets the opportunity Seumalo had occupied, while Seumalo returns to the free-agent market less than a week after rejoining the Seahawks.

The timing is notable considering how often Seattle has cycled Seumalo on and off its practice squad already this season. Whether this release proves more permanent remains to be seen, but for the moment, the Seahawks have moved in a different direction at defensive tackle.