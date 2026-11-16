Richard Sherman Sounds Off on Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Decision

Richard Sherman isn’t ready to see the Seattle Seahawks bench a Super Bowl-winning quarterback because Drew Lock has found a groove.

Lock helped Seattle head into its bye week at 6-4 with a 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But Sherman cautioned against treating the backup’s success as proof that Sam Darnold should lose his job when he’s healthy.

“Will (Lock) keep the starting job over Sam Darnold? This is such an unprecedented situation for the Seahawks and Mike Macdonald,” Sherman said. “How often do you have a quarterback who just helped you win a Super Bowl in this league and now you have to question whether you have to bench him or not? For a guy who has not had a ton of success in the National Football League over the long term.”

Sherman expects Darnold to reclaim the job once healthy and for Macdonald to shut down any debate.

“Obviously they have a bye week coming up. I would expect Sam Darnold to be healthy after that bye week,” Sherman said. “I would expect Mike Macdonald to get in front of the podium, address the situation and say, ‘Are you guys crazy? This is Sam Darnold who has won a Super Bowl for us just this past season.’ Do we give Drew Lock a ton of credit? No question about it. But the circumstances are different.”

Richard Sherman Questions Drew Lock and Sam Darnold Comparisons

Sherman’s hesitation centers on the competition faced. He pointed to Darnold facing top defenses like Denver and San Francisco. Lock’s three starts have come against Arizona twice and Las Vegas.

“Sure, he’s had success this season. He’s not turned the ball over, did enough for this team to win ball games. Made some incredible plays and throws in this game,” Sherman said. “Not everything is created equal, especially in the National Football League. I would caution you.”

Against the Raiders, Lock completed 14 of 17 attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns, posting a career-best 158.0 passer rating. He has avoided interceptions this season, though he lost two fumbles Sunday.

His touchdown throws came on plays he extended, finding Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard score and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yarder. Seattle has won all four games in which Lock has played significant snaps this season, including a relief appearance in the opener.

Mike Macdonald Addresses Sam Darnold’s Return

Darnold has missed two consecutive games with rib and quadriceps injuries, and the Seahawks want to see him handle substantial practice work before he returns.

“This will be a big week,” Macdonald said after the game. “For where we’re at and where Sam is at coming back, we’re going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play. To be clear on what I’m saying, after the bye it’ll be clear on where we’re at and if he’ll be able to get enough practice to play.”

Macdonald credited Lock with keeping the Seahawks rolling, but stopped short of committing to him as the starter or suggesting Darnold had lost his job.

“It’s awesome,” Macdonald said. “It’s great. I think we have three really good quarterbacks. Drew’s proven he’s a great quarterback in our league. To be 4-0 is obviously a team stat, but it’s awesome, man. It’s great that our starter goes down, and no one really blinks an eye, and guys have Drew’s back, and we go play great team football and go win. But Drew’s played tremendous while he’s been in there.

“We’re blessed, man. We’re blessed. So shout out to Drew for wanting this role. Shout out to our personnel folks, John [Schneider] and the guys, for making it happen and putting our roster together the way they did. And our coaches have done a great job of training three quarterbacks at the same time.”

The Seahawks return from their bye with a Nov. 29 visit to San Francisco. Darnold’s practice availability will help determine whether he is ready for that divisional matchup or if Lock gets the nod.