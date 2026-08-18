Seahawks New Safety Pegged ‘Tough’ Cut Candidate

As is the case with every NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks will face difficult roster decisions over the next couple weeks. The Seahawks must trim their roster to 53 players by 3 pm PT on Sunday, August 30.

But Seattle could have a harder time than just about any other team. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and arguably again have the best roster in the league this month.

What that likely means is the team parting ways with players they really don’t want to. SI on Seahawks’ Randy Gurzi labeled veteran safety Rodney Thomas II as one of them.

Seattle added Thomas in NFL free agency to provide secondary depth. On Tuesday, though, Gurzi predicted Thomas to miss the cut after the preseason.

“Rodney Thomas II is a tough cut, but the depth isn’t in his favor,” wrote Gurzi.

At safety, Gurzi projected the Seahawks to keep Julian Love, Ty Okada, Nick Emmanwori, D’Anthony Bell, Bud Clark, and AJ Finley instead.

The Seahawks inked to a 1-year, $1.402 million deal during the offseason. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Will Seahawks Cut Veteran Safety Rodney Thomas II?

Being on the roster bubble isn’t necessarily something new for Thomas. The safety, though, has always prevailed in earning a spot.

Thomas began his career as a seventh-round pick for the Colts. Indianapolis selected him at No. 239 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite that draft slot, Thomas played in all 17 games as a rookie, starting 10 of them. He also intercepted four passes for the Colts as a rookie.

Thomas posted the best statistics of his career in his first NFL season. He had 52 combined tackles and six pass defenses to go with the interceptions.

In 2023, Thomas started 15 games, registering 34 combined tackles, four pass defenses and two picks.

During the final two campaigns with the Colts, Thomas started just once. But he continued to dress for every contest and carved out a significant role on special teams.

In 2025, Thomas played a career-high 278 special teams snaps. Over four years with the Colts, he averaged 189 special teams snaps per season.

Thomas’ ability to play on that unit and in the secondary if need be makes him a valuable veteran. The question in Seattle is whether the Seahawks have room on the roster for him.

Seattle’s Safety Depth Entering Week 2 NFL Preseason

Gurzi went through all the depth the Seahawks have at safety in his roster analysis Tuesday.

The analyst predicted Seattle to retain six of the eight safeties on its roster. Unfortunately for Thomas, he was one of the odd-men out at the position, as was Maxen Hook.

There’s 12 days until roster cuts have to be finalized. That’s not a lot of time. But with two preseason games until then, a lot can change.

Thomas could still earn a roster spot. Also, injuries are going to occur, which could open the door in two ways. One, Thomas could become one of the top six healthy safeties on the Seahawks roster. Or, Seattle could elect to keep a seventh safety because of injuries at another position.

It’s clear, though, that if things continue to go as they are projected, the Seahawks will face a tough call with Thomas at the end of this month.