Seahawks Predicted to Strike Aggressive Trade With Vikings for Star QB

Geno Smith has not played a game under new head coach Mike Macdonald, but there is already speculation that the Seattle Seahawks could make a move at quarterback in 2025. Could Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers be a name to watch for Seattle?

I am not convinced that Ewers is much of an upgrade from Smith, but a quarterback prospect like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders may be a different argument. That said, Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano put together 10 predictions for the 2025 NFL draft and has the Seahawks moving up by striking a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in order to land Ewers.



The Vikings have the No. 6 pick in this mock draft, and the Seahawks would likely have to give up a lot in order to move up. That is if Seattle has the kind of season the team expects to have in 2024.

“With the Vikings drafting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in April, they were willing to trade down and accept the Seahawks’ offer of multiple picks with at least one future first-round pick,” Manzano wrote in an August 29, 2024, story titled “Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Our Top 10 Predictions.”

“By now, the Seahawks must know Geno Smith is not the long-term answer at quarterback, regardless of how he plays in 2024. Some might be surprised to see Ewers ahead of Shedeur Sanders, but perhaps Ewers finds consistency and delivers a dominant season at Texas.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Is Heading Into a Prove-It Season With Mike Macdonald & Ryan Grubb

It is too early to dismiss Smith as Seattle’s long-term answer at quarterback. It is quite possible we have yet to see the best version of Smith and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could unlock the quarterback’s potential this season.

Yet, it is also true that Smith’s biggest advocate, Pete Carroll, is no longer with the team. Smith still has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract.

If Smith can prove he can pilot a contender, the veteran could be headed towards a lucrative contract extension as soon as next offseason. Yet, leaving the Seahawks with more questions than answers could prompt the front office to hit the reset button with another quarterback.

A trade like the one suggested by Sports Illustrated would likely cost the Seahawks multiple future first rounders. This would be an aggressive move, making it imperative that Seattle trades up for the right quarterback prospect.

Potential Seahawks Target Quinn Ewers Was the No. 1 Rated Quarterback in the 2021 Class

As for Ewers, the Longhorns quarterback’s draft stock could be on the rise. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing an impressive 69% of his passes in 2023. The quarterback also added 5 rushing touchdowns last season. More importantly, Ewers led Texas to the College Football Playoff.

Ewers comes with an impressive pedigree as a former five-star recruit and the No. 1 rated player in the country for the 2021 class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Ewers as his No. 3 ranked quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, behind Sanders and Carson Beck.

“It was also encouraging that he put some of his best throws on the tapes that mattered the most, including against Alabama, Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship Game) and Washington (College Football Playoff),” Brugler wrote in a July 10, story titled, “2025 NFL Draft summer scouting: Can Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers emerge from muddled QB class?”

“With his arm talent and experience (he’ll finish this season with almost 35 career starts), Ewers has first-round buzz among scouts, although his development in 2024 will ultimately determine where he is drafted in April.”