Seahawks Legendary QB Predicted To Reunite With Former HOF Coach In 2025

The Seattle Seahawks are in a strange place at quarterback at this moment in time.

On the one hand, they are seemingly set to run back the Geno Smith experiment for another year, coming off a 4,320 yard, 23 touchdown season.

On the other, Smith’s inability to return to the playoffs over the past two years, alongside having a tendency for lapses in judgement mid-game; exemplified by his 15 interceptions in 2024; leave room for concern amongst Seahawks fans.

Likely out of range to select one of the 2025 NFL Draft’s top two prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Seattle will probably be forced to have Geno play out the final year of his deal, lest they move him in favour of one of the free agent QBs come March.

Those free agents include former signal caller, Russell Wilson, who despite having a highly successful past with the organization, is unlikely to return anytime soon – if for no other reason than he is not, in many executives eyes, an upgrade on Smith at this point in his career.

Could Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll Go For Round 2?

Instead, Wilson has had multiple rumors linking him to former head coach, who is now leading the Las Vegas Raiders, Pete Carroll.

And now, James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy believes that the two have a very good chance of getting back together in Sin City.

Russell Wilson reuniting with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas is a real possibility, per @JamesPalmerTV.

Per his show, James Palmer TV, the NFL insider lays out why it a reunion makes sense for the duo.

“Now that his former coach, Pete Carroll, is the head coach of the Raiders – who don’t have a quarterback – the connection between Wilson and Carroll reuniting in Vegas is real…

It’s also an organization that Wilson has been interested in, in the past. The Steelers are interested in only bringing back one of their two quarterbacks from last year, whether it’s Wilson or Justin Fields. We also have to remember that [Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin went lone wolf last year in making the change from Fields to Wilson…There were plenty of people in that building…that believe the Steelers should have never switched.

Fields is just 25, Russell Wilson is 36….with Wilson having multiple options, perhaps the Steelers lean in the other direction.”

Wilson Could Be Out Of A Job If The Steelers Stick With Fields

Carroll and Wilson had lots of success together in Seattle, reaching consecutive Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015, winning the former and losing the latter by the finest of margins, in what one of the most famous plays of the 21st century.

However, much has been made of the pair’s relationship prior to Wilson’s disastrous trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022, after which reports surfaced that the QB tried to have his head coach fired towards the end of his stint in Seattle.

With the Raiders’ lack of options, however; unless they find a way to lure Aaron Rodgers to their the now Davante Adams-less franchise, or pay Sam Darnold a $40+ million deal on the open market; Wilson could well be the best option.

Whilst Palmer believes Wilson has multiple options, perhaps Las Vegas is his last chance to show he can perform well as the built-in starter.

And although the two are likely to be hardly the best of friends, Wilson would be back to playing football with the one coach who has always managed to get the best of out of him – and perhaps one who can help him return to form for the last few years of his career.