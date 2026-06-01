Will Russell Wilson Retire a Seahawk After Reported CBS Move?

Russell Wilson’s playing career appears to be over, or at least close enough that the Seattle Seahawks legacy question is no longer hypothetical.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wilson is joining CBS Sports as an analyst after a late-career stretch that included brief stops with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The report immediately revives the question Seahawks fans have been circling for years:

Will Wilson eventually retire as a Seahawk?

There is no public announcement yet from the Seahawks about a one-day contract. There is also a difference between Wilson taking a television job and Wilson formally announcing every detail of his NFL retirement. But for practical purposes, the CBS move changes the conversation. Wilson is no longer just an unsigned veteran quarterback weighing one more backup job. He is stepping into the kind of post-playing role that usually comes when a quarterback has accepted the next chapter.

That is why the Seahawks part matters now.

When Wilson rumors began to circulate in early May, a fan asked on X whether Wilson could “get the sign a one-day contract treatment from Seattle and can retire as a Seahawk.” Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith replied that he would be “surprised if that happens given how things ended,” but added that the Seahawks have “always been good about rekindling relations with their players, even if things weren’t good.”

I would be surprised if that happens given how things ended, but Seahawks have always been good about rekindling relations with their players, even if things weren't good https://t.co/7A1OC3vq4F — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) May 1, 2026

That is the whole story fans will wonder now. Wilson retiring as a Seahawk would make perfect historical sense. It would also require both sides to move past an ending that was anything but simple.

Russell Wilson’s NFL career: 🏈Super Bowl champion🏈10x Pro Bowler🏈46,966 passing yards🏈353 passing TDs🏈31 rushing TDs🏈121-80-1 record 🏈Water Payton Man of the Year https://t.co/2cYmuHXCi8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Exit Still Makes This Complicated

Wilson is the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history, but he did not leave Seattle with a clean farewell ceremony.

The Seahawks traded Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in March 2022 for a package that included two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and Drew Lock, according to the team’s announcement.

That trade reset two franchises. Denver went all-in on Wilson, then moved on quickly. Seattle used the deal to build a new version of the roster, first with Geno Smith and later through the picks and players acquired from Denver.

The football side worked out far better for Seattle than many expected at the time. The emotional side was messier. Wilson’s final years with the Seahawks included visible tension over the offense, trade speculation and a growing sense that the quarterback and franchise no longer shared the same path.

That is why a one-day contract cannot be treated as automatic. This is not just a normal retirement question. It is a relationship question.

A One-Day Seahawks Contract Would Be About Legacy, Not Closure Alone

If Wilson retires as a Seahawk, it would not be about pretending the ending was perfect. It would be about acknowledging that the full story is bigger than the final chapter.

Wilson gave Seattle the most successful quarterback run the franchise has ever had. He helped deliver the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl title, led the team to another Super Bowl appearance and became one of the defining players of the Pete Carroll era.

That matters more than whether the breakup was smooth.

The Seahawks have also shown a willingness to honor former players with ceremonial returns. K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract in 2022 to retire with Seattle, while former punter Jon Ryan received the same treatment in 2024. Marcus Trufant also retired as a Seahawk on a one-day contract in 2014.

Wilson’s case is larger and more complicated than those examples. But those examples support Smith’s point: the Seahawks have generally been open to reconnecting with important former players.

The question is whether Wilson and the organization are ready for that with each other.

Will Russell Wilson Retire a Seahawk?

The best answer is this: Wilson should retire as a Seahawk, but it is not guaranteed.

The football résumé makes it an easy call. The relationship history makes it more delicate.

If both sides want the same ending, there is no real football obstacle. A one-day contract would not affect the roster in a meaningful way. It would not require the Seahawks to revisit the trade. It would simply give Wilson and the franchise a cleaner final image than the one they had in 2022.

That kind of ending would benefit everyone involved. Wilson gets to close his career with the team that defined him. The Seahawks get to honor the quarterback who helped bring Seattle its first Lombardi Trophy. Fans get a chance to separate the complicated breakup from the decade of winning that came before it.

Smith’s skepticism is fair. The way Wilson left Seattle still matters. But his second point may matter more over time: the Seahawks have found ways to rekindle relationships before.

Now that Wilson is reportedly headed to television, the question is no longer whether his playing career is winding down. It is whether the Seahawks and Wilson will choose to write the final football line together.