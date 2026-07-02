Seahawks Ex-Day 3 Pick Gaining More Steam for Breakout Star Potential

July is the time to get excited about what younger players may be preparing to emerge as bigger contributors for the upcoming season. With the Seattle Seahawks, there’s growing excitement around 2025 fifth-round pick Rylie Mills.

On July 1, Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Lee Vowell hyped Mills as “a breakout star” for the 2026 campaign.

“Could the second-year player get five sacks or more? Absolutely. He could have 30 total pressures or more, while also providing immovable run defense. Because of the Seahawks’ depth, Mills, just like Murphy and veteran Leonard Williams, should be able to stay fresh in games, which should equate to elite efficiency,” wrote Vowell.

“This coming season will likely be just the beginning of a long run of excellence for Rylie Mills. The NFL forgot about him for nearly five rounds. He will spend the rest of his time with the Seattle Seahawks proving how every other team was wrong. Thank goodness for that.”

This is the second time since the Seahawks concluded offseason workouts in June that Mills received attention for his 2026 breakout star potential. On June 19, SB Nation’s Field Gulls’ Alexandre Castro included the defensive lineman on a list of three Seahawks defenders “who are primed for a breakout season” this fall.

Mills posted three combined tackles while playing four games as a rookie last season.