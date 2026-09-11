Seattle Seahawks Get Positive Timeline Update After Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks may not have Sam Darnold back immediately, but the latest update on their starting quarterback gives them considerably less reason to make a desperation move.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that testing revealed Darnold has an “unusual muscle strain” in the hip area and that there is “no consideration of IR at this point.” His return timetable remains undetermined.

That distinction matters. Darnold is expected to miss Seattle’s Week 2 road game against the Arizona Cardinals, but avoiding injured reserve would allow the Seahawks to evaluate him week-to-week rather than planning around a prolonged absence. NFL Network previously reported that Darnold could miss “just a few weeks” after avoiding a major hip injury.

For Seattle, that also takes some of the pressure off the front office to immediately enter the trade market at quarterback.

Tests showed Sam Darnold has an unusual muscle strain in his hip area. No consideration of IR at this point, but his timetable to return remains TBD. https://t.co/4YwSi91bV1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2026

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Trade Pitches Were Taking Shape After Darnold’s Hip Injury

Darnold going down five plays into the season naturally opened the door to speculation about whether Seattle needed another quarterback.

Retired former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was one potential emergency option after the injury, while other outside possibilities would presumably become more relevant if Darnold were facing a long absence. But Pelissero’s report changes the urgency considerably.

There is an important difference between preparing for a temporary absence and replacing a starter for a significant portion of the season.

Seattle already carries three quarterbacks on its active roster: Darnold, Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe. Lock is firmly behind Darnold on the depth chart, with Milroe third.

If Darnold were headed to injured reserve, Seattle would have considerably more reason to explore an addition. Instead, the Seahawks can give Lock the offense and retain their resources while Darnold recovers.

NFL News: Drew Lock Gives Seahawks Reason to Stay Patient

Lock also helped make that decision easier with what he did against New England.

Thrown into the opener with virtually no notice, Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown while helping Seattle erase a 10-0 deficit in a 13-10 victory. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said afterward that Lock did a “phenomenal job.”

Lock does not need to prove he is a long-term replacement for Darnold. He simply needs to keep Seattle functional until its starter returns.

The Seahawks built their quarterback room with that possibility in mind. Seattle noted during training camp that the organization felt good about its depth behind Darnold, pointing specifically to Lock’s previous starting experience and status as a respected veteran.

That is precisely what an experienced backup is supposed to provide in this situation: enough stability to prevent one injury from forcing an expensive short-term decision.

Seahawks News: Sam Darnold Gets Extra Recovery Time Before Week 3

Seattle also received a scheduling break.

Because the Seahawks opened the season Wednesday, September 9, and do not play Arizona until Sunday, September 20, Darnold gets 11 days between games. Seattle then visits the Washington Commanders September 27.

Macdonald had already described the initial testing as encouraging after doctors ruled out a fracture. Subsequent testing showed the problem was muscular rather than damage to the hip itself.

There still is no guarantee Darnold returns in Week 3 — Pelissero specifically reported that his timetable remains TBD.

But “no consideration of IR” is a meaningful dividing line for the Seahawks. Instead of scrambling for another quarterback, Seattle can move forward with Lock, give Darnold time to recover and reassess as the next two games approach.

For a team that watched its Super Bowl-winning quarterback limp off the field five snaps into a title defense, that is a far better position than it appeared to be in Wednesday night.