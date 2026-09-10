When the Seahawks were on defense, Darnold went into the blue tent to examine him. In the very next series, backup Drew Lock took the field to fill in for Darnold after the Seahawks QB went into the locker room. Moreover, on the broadcast, NBC Sports noted that he’s questionable to return with a hip injury.
Eduardo Razo Eduardo Razo is a sports writer for Heavy.com, covering the NFL, MLB, and college football. He has previously covered the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB for NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, and has freelanced for PSG Talk, covering Paris Saint-Germain. He also worked as an editor at Athlon Sports, focusing on MLB and the NFL. More about Eduardo Razo
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After one series, there’s concern about Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold. After a 3rd-and-6 play, Dre’Mont Jones sacked Darnold for a five-yard loss, but after the play, he limped off the field.When the Seahawks were on defense, Darnold went into the blue tent to examine him. In the very next series, backup Drew Lock took […]
Seahawks Get Concerning Sam Darnold Injury News Amid Patriots Game