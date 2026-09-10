Seahawks Get Concerning Sam Darnold Injury News Amid Patriots Game

After one series, there’s concern about Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold. After a 3rd-and-6 play, Dre’Mont Jones sacked Darnold for a five-yard loss, but after the play, he limped off the field.

When the Seahawks were on defense, Darnold went into the blue tent to examine him. In the very next series, backup Drew Lock took the field to fill in for Darnold after the Seahawks QB went into the locker room. Moreover, on the broadcast, NBC Sports noted that he’s questionable to return with a hip injury.

This story is being updated…