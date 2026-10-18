Seahawks Trade Pitch Sends $41 Million RB to Seattle to Help Sam Darnold

Early this season, the Seattle Seahawks have tried replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III with a collection of running backs. What the team might need, though, is another star in the backfield.

Jadarian Price could be that one day, but he isn’t yet. Price is also still on injured reserve. So is veteran running back Zach Charbonnet.

With that in mind, the Seahawks could consider a big splash in the running back trade market. The biggest splash they could make would be with Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley.

Heavy Sports proposes the Seahawks send a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles for the former 2,000-yard rusher. The 29-year-old has 182 rushing yards with four receptions and eight yards this season.

Barkley could be available because Philadelphia’s season is quickly heading south. The Eagles might show interest in trading the veteran running back in a fire sale and roster retooling at the NFL trade deadline in November.

The running back is signed to a 2-year, $41.2 million extension that begins next season. There’s a potential out in his contract next spring.

Why Seahawks Could Pursue RB Saquon Barkley Deal

Getty Could the Seattle Seahawks pursue a trade for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley?

The Seahawks running game hasn’t been terrible this season. But it also hasn’t been elite. If the past two losses have proven anything the Seahawks designed their roster to win with a strong ground attack.

Without Price and Charbonnet the past two weeks, quarterback Sam Darnold has taken 10 sacks and thrown four interceptions. That’s not a recipe for success.

The arrival of Barkley or another running back of similar or nearly similar caliber should take the pressure off Darnold so he stops forcing throws so often. It should help the defense as well, which is still an elite unit but could receive additional protection from a more ball-control style of offense again.

The Seahawks defense also won’t be put in so many precarious situations if the offense stops turning the ball over so often.

Barkley is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. But if healthy, he could provide the Seahawks offense a significant boost.

The Seahawks could offer a Day 2 selection to Philadelphia for the running back dependent on Barkley’s playing time and production. There could also be a playoff incentive in the deal. The maximum offer for the running back should be a second-round selection, and with the growing popularity of future picks getting traded, maybe the Seahawks could offer 2028 draft capital.

The biggest obstacle in a potential Barkley trade is the $35 million dead cap hit the Eagles would incur. The Seahawks might also shy away from giving up Day 2 draft capital for a position where they could be a lot healthier in a month.

Obviously, those facts make a Barkley trade to Seattle far from a slam dunk. But it’s something to monitor with the trade deadline less than a month away.