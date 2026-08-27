Seattle Seahawks Make $634 Million Statement With Championship Core

The Seattle Seahawks have splashed cash to ensure Super Bowl roster doesn’t become a one-season snapshot.

That approach reached another level Thursday, when Seattle agreed to a three-year, $90 million extension with Leonard Williams, including $56 million guaranteed, NFL.com reported.

The Williams agreement also pushed the scale of Seattle’s recent spending into eye-catching territory.

Brian Nemhauser of Hawk Blogger highlighted on X that the Seahawks have made seven long-term commitments totaling $634 million over the past 12 months. His graphic grouped Williams with Abe Lucas, Charles Cross, Rashid Shaheed, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall and Devon Witherspoon.

Seahawks Have Committed $634 Million to Core Players

The $634 million figure comes together when using the reported values of each contract.

Lucas signed a three-year, $46 million extension in September 2025, while Cross followed with a four-year, $104.4 million deal in January. Shaheed returned on a three-year, $51 million contract in March after arriving in a midseason trade and helping Seattle through its championship run.

The largest deal went to Smith-Njigba. NFL.com reported in March that the reigning Offensive Player of the Year agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million extension with $120 million guaranteed. The contract made him the league’s highest-paid receiver by annual average at the time.

Seattle kept going on defense.

Hall signed a three-year, $42 million extension in June, then Witherspoon landed a four-year, $132 million contract earlier in August. The latter deal carries more than $101 million guaranteed and made Witherspoon the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback at a $33 million annual average.

The investments are tied to production. Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, and Williams recorded seven sacks and 22 quarterback hits during the title season. Hall also delivered a strip-sack in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX victory.

Williams became the latest name added to the list Thursday.

The spending is spread across premium positions: two offensive tackles, two receivers, an edge rusher, a cornerback and an interior defensive lineman. Seattle has effectively insulated much of its foundation from near-term contract uncertainty.

Seattle Is Betting on Rare Super Bowl Continuity

The financial commitments stand out because they come with rare roster retention for a defending champion.

Nemhauser wrote that Seattle has the second-highest percentage of returning snaps for a Super Bowl winner since 2010, behind only Tampa Bay’s 2021 team.

An earlier calculation from Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reached a slightly different result. Van Til reported in July that the Seahawks were returning 86.9% of their combined offensive and defensive snaps, which ranked third among reigning champions since 2010. His calculation had the 2020 Buccaneers at 98% and the 2019 Chiefs at 87%.

Either way, Seattle is operating with a level of continuity seldom available to a team coming off a championship.

That has been a priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald throughout the offseason, as the Seahawks faced difficult decisions after the title run.

But their biggest investments have gone toward keeping high-end players in place rather than turning over the roster.

Williams’ deal supplies the latest example.

Seattle will still have to prove that continuity helps them reach February again.