Seahawks’ Super Bowl Standout Hailed Among NFL’s ‘Best Young Tight Ends’

The Seattle Seahawks found one of their most important offensive player in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

AJ Barner, two seasons later, has a Super Bowl touchdown and a growing reputation as one of the NFL’s most complete young tight ends.

Bleacher Report ranked Barner No. 19 among tight ends entering the 2026 season and placed him in its “Critical Roster Piece” tier.

The outlet also ranked him fourth among traditional Y tight ends.

The recognition followed a breakout second season that displayed Barner as a reliable receiving option and solid worker in Seattle’s running game.

Barner Rewarded After Super Bowl Breakout

Bleacher Report gave Barner a 76 overall grade, with his 21-of-25 blocking score serving as his highest mark.

The scouting department described him as a “complete tight end” and “one of the best young tight ends in the NFL.”

“A breakout second-year performance from AJ Barner helped cement him as the Seahawks’ primary tight end and one of the rising talents at the position in the NFL,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Barner made a jump after catching 30 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

He started all 17 games in 2025 and finished with career highs of 52 receptions, 519 yards and six touchdowns.

His production placed him second on the team in receptions and third in receiving yards. Barner also became a useful short-yardage option, recording nine first downs and one touchdown on 10 carries.

The postseason gave him a larger stage.

Barner caught four passes for 54 yards in Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. His 16-yard touchdown reception from Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter produced the Seahawks’ only offensive touchdown and extended their lead to 19-0.

Bleacher Report also credited Barner’s blocking with helping spring several long runs during Seattle’s championship run.

The outlet noted that the Seahawks repeatedly felt comfortable running toward his side, a sign of the trust he earned during his second season.

It’s ultimately this versatility that separates Barner from tight ends who function solely as oversized receivers.

Seahawks Expect Another Step From Young Tight End

Barner entered training camp with expectations beyond repeating his 2025 production.

He said in June that he expects to become “one of the best tight ends in the league”. He believes he can play “way better” than he did during the Seahawks’ championship season.

“I think I can take it to another level,” Barner said, via Seahawks’ official website.

His next step will come within a tight end room that gives Seattle several options.

Elijah Arroyo, a second-round pick in 2025, returns after catching 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown during an injury-shortened rookie season.

The Seahawks added veteran Harrison Bryant but waived him, while Eric Saubert is a respected blocker and special teams contributor.

New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury previously coached tight ends, creating further reason to expect the position to remain involved.

Barner’s ability to protect the quarterback and contribute in the red zone gives Fleury flexibility as he puts the offense together.

Barner already has exceeded the expectations normally attached to the No. 121 overall picks by showing his dependability in an NFL passing game without losing the physical approach in the run game.

Bleacher Report’s ranking reflects how far that development has taken him.