Seattle Seahawks’ Undrafted Veteran Receives ESPN Recognition

The Seattle Seahawks built a championship roster with enough depth to make even their backup fullback worthy of national attention.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell selected Brady Russell as the fullback and tight end on his 2026 All-Backup Team, an exercise that created a complete roster using players projected to begin the season behind starters.

Barnwell described Russell as an H-back who would sit behind Robbie Ouzts and contribute heavily on special teams while receiving a small offensive role.

He also added a notable qualifier, writing that the selection applies “if he’s on the 2026 roster in Seattle.”

That caveat gives the recognition a useful training camp angle.

Russell already proved his value during the Seahawks’ run to Super Bowl LX, yet his position remains one where teams rarely devote multiple roster spots.

Seattle’s official depth chart lists Ouzts first and Russell second, leaving the veteran’s path tied to his versatility and special teams impact.

Russell Has Already Made His Value Obvious

Seattle re-signed Russell on March 12, keeping a player the team described as one of its top special teams contributors and leaders.

The former undrafted free agent led the Seahawks with 14 special teams tackles last season.

Pro Football Reference credited him with 396 special teams snaps, compared with 58 on offense, showing where his primary value came from during the title run.

His production also earned trust well beyond a normal reserve role.

Russell carried the 12 flag while leading the team onto the field during the season and was selected as one of Seattle’s game captains for its Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Russell’s energy, toughness and unselfish approach helped establish the standard for the special teams units. Macdonald added that Russell could be considered “one of the best core four combo guys in the league.”

Seattle also needed Russell to handle a larger offensive responsibility when Ouzts missed time.

After Ouzts suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 and landed on injured reserve, the Seahawks said they would turn to Russell at fullback.

Ouzts later was inactive for Super Bowl LX because of a neck injury, again making Russell the available option in the backfield.

Those moments explain why Barnwell viewed him as an ideal reserve.

Russell has experience at tight end but can also line up as an H-back. He has already stepped into the fullback job when injuries changed the depth chart.

Seahawks’ Two-Fullback Setup Creates a Camp Decision

Ouzts remains the favorite to lead the position after Seattle used the No. 175 overall pick on him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Alabama tight end played 203 offensive snaps as a rookie and gives the Seahawks a 6-foot-3, 274-pound blocker for their backfield packages.

Russell’s offensive workload was far smaller, and he didn’t record a reception on his lone regular-season target.

The roster decision will likely come down to whether Seattle believes Russell’s special teams influence and position flexibility justify keeping two fullbacks again.

His leadership status and performance during the championship season all strengthen that case.

Barnwell’s roster caveat reflects the numbers game and reinforces how narrow Russell’s margin remains.

The ESPN selection also highlights an unusual advantage for the Seahawks.

Few teams have a reserve fullback who played nearly 400 special teams snaps, led the team in tackles in that phase and was trusted as a Super Bowl captain.

So even though Russell enters camp behind Ouzts on offense, his importance to Seattle has already stretched far beyond the second line of the depth chart.