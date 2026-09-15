Seahawks Recently Cut 249-Pound FB Signs With Buffalo Bills

Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Brock Lampe didn’t have to wait long for his next NFL opportunity after his brief stay in the Pacific Northwest.

The Buffalo Bills announced on September 14 that they signed Lampe to their practice squad. The 23-year-old will wear No. 45 for Buffalo.

The move comes less than two weeks after Lampe’s departure from Seattle. He was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement on September 1, freeing him to pursue an opportunity once healthy.

Buffalo had already shown interest by that point.

According to the Bills’ official announcement, Lampe visited the team just two days after the Seahawks released him. Buffalo circled back after the opening week of the regular season and added him to the practice squad.

Lampe’s Seahawks Stay Lasted Less Than a Month

Seattle’s interest in Lampe originally stemmed from a need at fullback.

The Seahawks signed Lampe on August 6 after Robbie Ouzts had been sidelined during training camp. Lampe also had a direct connection to the coaching staff from his college career at Northern Illinois.

Lampe played four seasons there under Thomas Hammock, who joined Seattle’s staff this offseason as senior offensive assistant and running backs coach. He appeared in 47 consecutive college games and served primarily as a blocker, helping Northern Illinois average 203.8 rushing yards per game during his senior season.

Seattle’s need became even greater when Ouzts was subsequently placed on injured reserve. That left Lampe and converted tight end Brady Russell as the team’s remaining fullback options.

Lampe played in all three of Seattle’s preseason games but did not record a carry or reception. The Seahawks eventually waived him with an injury designation on August 30, and he reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Rather than remain there for the season, Lampe and Seattle reached an injury settlement. He was waived from injured reserve on September 1, ending his Seahawks stint less than four weeks after it began.

Russell emerged from the competition as Seattle’s fullback entering the regular season.

Bills Give Lampe Shot After Injury-Heavy Start

Lampe’s first two NFL seasons have already included multiple setbacks.

The 6-foot-1, 249-pound fullback entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2025. A leg injury during training camp landed him on injured reserve, where he spent his entire rookie season.

New England released Lampe in July before Seattle brought him aboard several weeks later. His injury designation with the Seahawks was undisclosed.

Buffalo’s willingness to add him shortly after his Seattle settlement suggests Lampe is healthy enough to resume football activities. The Bills are starting him on the practice squad rather than immediately carving out a spot on the 53-man roster, giving both sides an opportunity to evaluate the fit.

The Bills released offensive lineman Nick Broeker from the practice squad in the corresponding move.

For Lampe, the signing extends a winding path that has taken him through three organizations without a regular-season snap. His blocking background, special-teams experience and ability to handle a traditional fullback role have continued to generate interest.

Seattle ultimately went another direction, but Lampe needed only 13 days after officially leaving the Seahawks to find his next landing spot.