Seahawks Cut Ties With Veteran TE Just Days Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks made some last-minute roster changes before training camp is slated to start this weekend, clearing out a veteran tight end and adding a defensive back.

The team announced this week that they parted ways with tight end Harrison Bryant, paving the way for an addition to the secondary. The veteran Bryant was competing for a depth position on the Seahawks, who will now have a lighter competition in training camp.

Seahawks Shaping Positions Before Training Camp

The Seahawks cut Bryant to make room for cornerback Brandon Johnson, who was signed to the team’s 90-man roster on Tuesday.

Bryant came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020, appearing in 65 games over his first four seasons with 31 starts. He bounced around the league since then, spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. Bryant has a total of 100 receptions for 884 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Though Bryant could return later in the summer, his release could be the result of another injury in the secondary. The Seahawks placed safety Nick Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, creating a need in the secondary and leading the team to bring on another defensive back.

A.J. Barner Looking for Breakout Season

The Seahawks head into training camp with the top of their depth chart set at tight end. A.J. Barner is coming off a breakout season, finishing second on the team with 52 receptions for 519 yards and six touchdowns.

Barner also had a big performance in the team’s Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, making four catches for 54 yards with a touchdown.

Barner said he’s going into the 2026 season with big expectations for himself.