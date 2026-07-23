Seahawks Cut Ties With Veteran TE Just Days Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks made some last-minute roster changes before training camp is slated to start this weekend, clearing out a veteran tight end and adding a defensive back.
The team announced this week that they parted ways with tight end Harrison Bryant, paving the way for an addition to the secondary. The veteran Bryant was competing for a depth position on the Seahawks, who will now have a lighter competition in training camp.
Seahawks Shaping Positions Before Training Camp
The Seahawks cut Bryant to make room for cornerback Brandon Johnson, who was signed to the team’s 90-man roster on Tuesday.
Bryant came into the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2020, appearing in 65 games over his first four seasons with 31 starts. He bounced around the league since then, spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. Bryant has a total of 100 receptions for 884 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Though Bryant could return later in the summer, his release could be the result of another injury in the secondary. The Seahawks placed safety Nick Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week, creating a need in the secondary and leading the team to bring on another defensive back.
A.J. Barner Looking for Breakout Season
The Seahawks head into training camp with the top of their depth chart set at tight end. A.J. Barner is coming off a breakout season, finishing second on the team with 52 receptions for 519 yards and six touchdowns.
Barner also had a big performance in the team’s Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, making four catches for 54 yards with a touchdown.
Barner said he’s going into the 2026 season with big expectations for himself.
“Definitely better, way better,” he recently said, via the team’s official website. “I expect myself to be one of the best tight ends in the league, and I think I’ve played up to that standard, not consistently maybe throughout the whole season, but definitely have done that. I hold myself to a high standard, and the goal is to win championships and play in big games, and also bring that same mindset to training camp when I’m back out there with the guys. That’s how I’m feeling. I think I can take it to another level, and I think it’s going to make my job hopefully easier and my process leading up to gameday that much easier.”
Barner was sidelined for much of the offseason with a series of injuries, but said he should be good to return for the start of training camp.
“Y’all saw what it was during the season,” Barner said. “It’s stuff that I’ve been dealing with, honestly, for my whole pro career. I’m somebody that, no matter how I’m feeling, I’m going to play, just like a lot of other guys in our locker room. So I’m definitely feeling better, it’s definitely still a process to get back out there, but by the time training camp rolls around, I’m going to be ready to go.”
Seahawks Cut Ties With Veteran TE Just Days Before Training Camp