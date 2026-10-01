Seahawks Named Trade Fit for $40 Million Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s deepest defensive fronts

But their edge rush has yet to consistently match the rest of the unit so far in 2026.

That has put a blockbuster name into the discussion.

Brendon Nelson of Seahawks On SI included Danielle Hunter among four edge rushers Seattle could consider before the trade deadline. Nelson called Hunter “another logical pick,” noting his durability, size and continued production as reasons he could fit Mike Macdonald’s defense.

The idea comes with the obvious complication of Hunter’s contract.

Assuming Houston’s winless start continues, nonetheless, Seattle could at least have a reason to check on the availability of an accomplished NFL pass rusher.

Hunter Would Give Seahawks a Proven Closer

Hunter, 31, is productive well into his 12th NFL season. He has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble through Houston’s first three games this year, and he is coming off a 15-sack season in 2025.

The veteran has 116 career sacks and has reached double digits in sacks seven times. He also earned second-team All-Pro honors last season, evidence that his game has hardly fallen off.

Seattle, meanwhile, has gotten modest sack production from its edge defenders early in the year. Derick Hall has one sack, while Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence haven’t recorded one through three games. The Seahawks have four sacks as a team, with Leonard Williams leading the way with two.

Seattle’s edge group does much more than chasing quarterbacks. The team has emphasized how much its outside linebackers are asked to set edges and control the run, and Seahawks.com recently highlighted the group’s pride in playing a physical style.

Hunter’s 6-foot-5, 263-pound frame would make him a natural schematic fit on paper. He would also hand Macdonald a veteran who can win one-on-one when Seattle needs pressure without sending extra rushers.

This kind of addition would be about sharpening an already strong defense.

Texans’ 0-3 Start Could Decide Whether Hunter Is Available

The bigger question is whether Houston would even listen.

Hunter signed a one-year, $40.1 million extension during the offseason that ties him to the Houston Texans through 2027. NFL.com reported that the deal included a $30.7 million signing bonus, giving Houston a significant financial commitment to the veteran.

Seahawks On SI also noted Hunter has a major cap figure next season, which would make any trade more complicated than simply agreeing on draft compensation.

There’s also a football reason for Houston to keep him. Hunter is part of a formidable pass-rush tandem with Will Anderson Jr., and the Texans’ defense has been one of the few bright spots during an 0-3 start.

Hunter forced a late fumble in Houston’s 19-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, helping create a go-ahead drive before the Texans eventually lost. NFL.com highlighted the play as part of a strong defensive performance.

That level of impact is exactly what makes him attractive — and exactly why Houston would be reluctant to move him.

But circumstances can shift quickly before the deadline. Houston hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, and another loss would only intensify questions about the direction of its season.

Seattle doesn’t need to force a move since Hall is under contract long term, Nwosu and Lawrence remain trusted veterans, and Dante Fowler Jr. factors in the rotation as well.

Hunter unexpectedly becoming available is the key, and Seattle has cause to jump on that opportunity if so.