Seahawks Defense Has Cardinals OC ‘Nervous’ Before Week 2 Clash

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett did not hide how much respect he has for the Seattle Seahawks defense ahead of Sunday’s NFC West matchup.

“It’s special. When you keep watching it, it keeps you up at night. That is for sure,” Hackett said Wednesday, according to PHNX Cardinals’ Bo Brack.

Hackett kept going from there, explaining why Mike Macdonald’s front is so difficult to prepare for.

“They rush four, and they’re elite at it. They’ve been together for four years. They’ve had unbelievable success,” Hackett said.

He also pointed to Seattle’s ability to operate as one unit when Macdonald does dial up something different.

“The coolest thing about them is how unselfish they are,” Hackett said, adding that when Seattle brings a unique pressure, its defenders “know exactly where to fit in, exactly where to hurt the offense.”

Then came the line that summed up the assignment for Arizona.

“You’re nervous as an offensive coach,” Hackett said. “They’re the world champs for a reason.”

Seattle enters Week 2 at 1-0 after a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots, while Arizona is also 1-0. The Seahawks will be without Sam Darnold because of a glute injury, with Drew Lock set to start.

Hackett Pinpoints What Makes Seahawks Defense So Difficult

Hackett’s comments line up with the identity Seattle established during its championship run.

The Seahawks were able to pressure quarterbacks without constantly sending extra rushers in 2025. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Seattle generated pressure on 38.9% of opposing dropbacks during the regular season, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, despite having the league’s eighth-lowest blitz rate.

That allowed Macdonald to keep extra defenders in coverage while a front led by Leonard Williams, Bryon Murphy III, Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence handled much of the disruption.

The formula was already taking shape midway through last season. Seattle produced a 40.1% pressure rate while blitzing on only 19.2% of snaps. Williams said at the time that generating pressure with four “opens up the defense” because Macdonald does not have to manufacture pressure at the expense of coverage.

Seattle finished the 2025 regular season allowing an NFL-low 17.2 points per game and ranked first in defensive DVOA. The group then backed up those numbers on the biggest stage.

In Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks sacked Drake Maye six times, forced three turnovers and held New England scoreless through three quarters in a 29-13 victory.

Hackett’s praise for the group’s unselfishness also echoes what Seattle players said throughout that championship run. Julian Love described the defense as “very selfless” after the Super Bowl, while Ernest Jones IV pointed to players setting aside personal ambitions for the group.

Seahawks’ Week 1 Performance Reinforced Hackett’s Concern

The championship defense carried that same problem into 2026.

Maye was efficient when throwing underneath in the opener, but Seattle erased the deeper part of the field. NFL Next Gen Stats had Maye completing 20 of 23 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown on throws under 10 air yards. On attempts traveling at least 10 air yards, he went 3 of 8 for 44 yards with three interceptions.

Julian Love, Nehemiah Pritchett and Josh Jobe each intercepted Maye in the fourth quarter, helping Seattle erase a 10-0 deficit. Jobe’s pick in the final minute effectively closed out New England’s last opportunity.

That is the challenge Hackett now has to solve.

Arizona has had a full week to study Seattle’s pressure packages, coverage rotations and front mechanics. Hackett’s comments suggest the Cardinals understand there are few easy answers. The Seahawks can win with four rushers, disguise where pressure is coming from when Macdonald adds bodies and lean on a defense with championship proof behind it.

For an offensive coordinator, that combination is enough to lose sleep over.