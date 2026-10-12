Seahawks Draw Brock Purdy Response From ‘Too Small’ Taunt

The Seattle Seahawks saw Devon Witherspoon win a moment against Brock Purdy on Sunday.

By the end of the afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback had the scoreboard and a short response for Seattle’s cornerback.

With 9:27 remaining in the second quarter, Purdy faced third-and-18 from the Seattle 46-yard line. He escaped the pocket and gained only 2 yards before Witherspoon brought him down at the 44. Witherspoon then flashed the “too small” gesture toward Purdy as the 49ers’ punt team came on, a sequence confirmed by SI.com.

Purdy apparently never noticed. Asked about the gesture afterward, via CBS Sports’ Matt Lively, he brushed it aside.

“I didn’t even know that. Thanks for letting me know,” Purdy said. “We just gotta keep playing, four-quarter game. Go find a way to win.”

Witherspoon’s Gesture Came Before Costly Seahawks Swing

For a few seconds, Witherspoon’s celebration fit the afternoon Seattle wanted to have. The Seahawks led 10-7, their defense had pushed San Francisco into third-and-18 and his tackle ended the possession.

Then the game flipped almost in a snap.

On Seattle’s first offensive snap after the ensuing punt, Emanuel Wilson fumbled deep in Seahawks territory. San Francisco recovered, and Christian McCaffrey scored from 11 yards out on the 49ers’ next play to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 14-10 advantage.

That sequence became a snapshot of Seattle’s larger problem. The Seahawks repeatedly gave their defense chances to create momentum, then surrendered it with giveaways.

Purdy was hardly comfortable. Seattle pressured him, forced an interception and held San Francisco to 269 net yards. Purdy finished 19-of-29 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

But when the game reached the fourth quarter, he answered. Purdy directed a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 7-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks. His two-point conversion pass to Mike Evans put San Francisco ahead 29-26.

Seattle later tied it, but the 49ers produced the final points on a 44-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining.

Seahawks’ Turnovers Overshadowed Defensive Edge

The sting for Seattle is that Witherspoon’s taunt was hardly empty from a defensive standpoint. The Seahawks made Purdy work, generated disruptive plays and briefly took control in the third quarter.

Their offense made that effort harder.

Seattle committed four turnovers, and San Francisco turned those mistakes into 21 points. Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, while Wilson and George Holani each lost a fumble. All three of the 49ers’ first-half touchdowns followed Seahawks giveaways.

“Way too many giveaways at this point in the season,” Mike Macdonald said in Seattle’s postgame account.

The Seahawks still had an shot to steal the game late. Cooper Kupp was ruled short of the line to gain on fourth down on Seattle’s final possession, allowing San Francisco to run out the clock.

Witherspoon’s “too small” gesture adds an extra clip to a rivalry that rarely needs help producing emotion. Purdy’s response landed because the 49ers left Seattle with the outcome that made the difference.

As for the Seahawks, the bigger concern is making sure the next big defensive moment isn’t followed by another self-inflicted swing.