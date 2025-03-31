Seahawks Find DK Metcalf Replacement in Recent Mock Draft

Hi, Subscriber

Tetairoa McMillan
Getty
University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

The Seattle Seahawks have purged a vast majority of the passing and receiving production from recent years off of the roster this offseason with the departures of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

The organization did manage to quickly find a replacement option under center in Sam Darnold, but could still use some additional help at receiver alongside Smith-Njigba and the newly signed Cooper Kupp.

Well, one recent mock draft has the Seahawks landing a potential replacement for Metcalf at No. 18 overall.

Seahawks Select Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at No. 18 Overall in Recent Mock Draft

Mike Band of NFL.com dropped a recent mock draft where arguably the top wide receiver in the entire class, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, falls into the Seahawks’ lap at No. 18 overall.

Band wrote, “On offense, Sam Darnold (three years, $100.5 million) replaced Geno Smith, and Cooper Kupp (three years, $45 million) stepped in following the exits of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, leaving Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the lone returning starter in the receiving corps. Signing Kupp does not rule out taking a wideout with an early-round pick; rather, the ‘Hawks should still be in the market for an “X” receiver like McMillan.”

Many could argue that the signing of Cooper Kupp means receiver likely isn’t the biggest need on the roster entering the 2025 NFL season, but the veteran wideout is coming off of his third straight season where he failed to top 850 yards or six scores.

Additionally, interior offensive line prospects generally don’t demand high draft capital. Band added, “Addressing the offensive line is also on the table, but given that the most immediate needs there are at guard, and GM John Schneider is reluctant to overpay for guards, it seems more likely he addresses the trenches with at least one of his four Day 2 picks.”

How Would Tetairoa McMillan Fit in the Seahawks WR Room?

Over the last four years, Metcalf and Lockett have combined for over 600 receptions, 8,500 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns. That is a ton of receiving production that has been purged off of the roster.

Lockett started to show signs some decline in his production, but still managed to contribute in some capacity. Kupp feels like a player who can play a similar role to what we saw from Lockett last season.

McMillan would likely see a role that mirrors what we saw from Metcalf, playing predominantly on the outside as an X receiver who can win in isolation situations with his massive frame and excellent contested catch ability.

