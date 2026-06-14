Seahawks Get Big Update on Pending Sale After Todd Boehly Report

The Seattle Seahawks‘ pending sale continues, with several names emerging in the last couple of months as potential buyers. Nonetheless, nothing concrete has occurred. Moreover, the latest report on the situation comes from NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio.

On June 13, Florio reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, that a sale is expected right before the 2026 season starts in early September.

“The Seahawks got their latest Super Bowl rings on Thursday night,” Florio wrote. “By the time the next season starts, the franchise should have a new owner in place. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that a new owner is expected to be in place by September.

“If that happens, the next owner will formally debut as the Seahawks host the Patriots to begin the 2026 season, on Wednesday, September 9. There’s currently no clarity as to who it will be.”

After winning Super Bowl LX, the updates regarding the pending sale went quiet. However, with training camp starting in late July and the 2026 season nearing, it’s no surprise that more and more updates are coming frequently.

Mike Florio Adds More Details on Seattle’s Pending Sale

Moreover, in Florio’s report, he noted that the Seahawks won’t have a complicated sale process. The insider wrote that the team will go to the highest bidder, regardless of their football knowledge.

“The basic reality of the situation is that the team will go to the highest bidder,” Florio added. “It’s required by the terms of the late Paul Allen’s estate. Also, the owners who will be called upon to approve the sale have a strong interest in having the price tag come in as high as possible.

“Each sale becomes the floor for the next. The greater the value of one team, the greater the value of all teams. But that approach comes with a very real risk, for the franchise and for its fans. There’s no guarantee that the person who makes the biggest offer will be the best owner.

“No NFL owner is required to know anything about football. Or, more accurately, to know what they don’t know and to rely on others who do.”

Todd Boehly Latest Name to Emerge as Potential Seahawks Buyer

This news comes after Semafor’s Liz Hoffman reported on June 9 that billionaire financier Todd Boehly is weighing a bid for the team.

“Boehly has approached potential partners including Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter, with whom he jointly owns the Lakers and Chelsea soccer club, and Middle East investors about teaming up on a bid for the Seahawks, people familiar with the matter said,” Hoffman wrote.

“The Seahawks could fetch as much as $9 billion, which would shatter the record price for an NFL team, the people said. That would top the $6 billion sale of the Washington Commanders in 2023 and rival the $10 billion sale of the Lakers last year for the biggest sale of any sports team.”

As mentioned, Boehly already has a profile of teams that includes Chelsea Football Club, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and other professional sports teams.

Moreover, in the same report, Hoffman noted that a spokesman for Boehly and a representative for Walter both declined to comment.