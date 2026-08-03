Seahawks’ Rising Starter Earns Top-25 NFL Ranking During Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks invested a first-round pick in Grey Zabel with the expectation that he could settle a position that had become a regular source of concern.

Now, the left guard is beginning to receive recognition beyond his rookie class.

Pro Football Focus ranked Zabel No. 25 among the NFL’s top 32 guards entering the 2026 season.

The placement arrived during his second training camp and followed a late-season stretch in which the former North Dakota State standout played some of his best football when Seattle’s season carried the most pressure.

Zabel’s full-season grades were modest, but his finish gave PFF reason to identify him as a “prime breakout candidate” heading into Year 2.

Zabel Earns Top-25 Ranking After Playoff Surge

PFF’s Dalton Wasserman pointed to the final two months of Zabel’s rookie season as the clear-cut indication of where his career could be heading.

From Week 14 through the Super Bowl, Zabel earned an 80.6 PFF grade, which ranked eighth among qualified guards over that stretch.

His 82.8 run-blocking grade placed fourth among players at the position.

That production came after Zabel needed time to adjust to a new position and the strength of NFL defensive linemen.

Seattle selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft after he demonstrated the versatility to play across the line at North Dakota State.

The Seahawks placed him at left guard and kept him there throughout a championship season.

Zabel started every game, including the playoffs, while developing alongside a line that became more steady as the year progressed.

Seattle allowed 27 sacks during the regular season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Four members of the line — Charles Cross, Zabel, Anthony Bradford and Abe Lucas — started every game, giving the group a level of continuity it had lacked in previous seasons.

Zabel also finished the year on the PFWA All-Rookie team and was ranked as ESPN’s No. 7 rookie from the 2025 class, according to the Seahawks’ review of their returning offensive line.

The PFF ranking moves the discussion forward.

Zabel is now being measured against sturdy starters across the league, with his notable work arriving during the portion of the season that brought Seattle to a championship.

Seahawks Guard Enters Year 2 With Higher Expectations

Zabel has treated the recognition as another stride in his development rather than proof that the work is complete.

During training camp, he said his second summer has gone “a little bit better” because he understands the speed and rhythm of an NFL practice.

Last year, he was trying to process the daily demands of the league while learning a new position. But he currently has more room to focus on technique and the details he believes require improvement.

Zabel said he reviewed his rookie film and found plenty he wanted to correct, even after a season that ended with a championship and individual honors.

His daily work includes one-on-one reps against Byron Murphy II and advice from Leonard Williams, giving him two demanding resources on the other side of the ball.

“I can finally kind of take a deep breath and realize what’s happening, understand kind of the game a little bit better,” Zabel said.

The returning offensive line should also help.

Seattle brought back all five starters, allowing the group to enter camp with an understanding of each player’s sets and tendencies.

That stability could pay dividends for Sam Darnold and an offense adjusting to a new coordinator.

All things considered, PFF’s ranking reflects what Zabel became late last season.

Can he sustain that level long enough to move higher?