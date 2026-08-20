Seahawks $4 Million Fan Favorite Announces Personal News Mid-NFL Game

It has been a busy offseason for the personal lives of several Seattle Seahawks players with plenty of weddings along with the arrival of new babies. Fans got a surprising glimpse of one fan favorite leaving the Seahawks game for the arrival of a new child.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” shared rare footage of fullback Brady Russell speaking with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at halftime. The conversation took place during the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Russell revealed that his wife, Annie Russell, was going into labor. The latest episode showed Russell changing out of his uniform into street clothes on his way to be with his wife for the birth.

Everything went well as the Russell family welcomed new baby Hadley to the world.

“Saturday was cool,” Russell told reporters on August 19, 2026, per Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton. “It was eventful. The night before we thought she was in labor having contractions and stuff.

“It was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be at the game, don’t know if I’m going to have to be home,'” Russell added.

“Then contractions held off, so I was like, ‘Alright,’ and she was like, ‘Go play. Go have fun.’ I went and at halftime I checked and she was having contractions again, so I was like, ‘I better hit the road.'”

Seahawks FB Brady Russell & Wife, Annie, Welcomed New Baby Hadley to the World

It appears all went well with the birth. Fans received an up-close look at Russell and his wife thanks to “Hard Knocks.”

During the episode, Annie revealed that she walked to a Seahawks practice because riding in a car had become uncomfortable during the pregnancy. Russell noted that his Seahawks teammates celebrated the couple’s big moment.

“They were all pumped up for me,” Russell added. “It’s such a unique thing because I’m like, ‘Holy cow. I’m about to go have a kid,’ and freaking out in my head, trying to get ready to get in the car.

“For everybody to come show me some love was very sweet of them.”

Brady Russell Is on a 2-Year, $4.8 Million Contract With Seahawks

Russell has emerged as a fan favorite given his willingness to play multiple positions and do whatever the team needs. The versatile athlete has spent time playing tight end, fullback and special teams.

Now, the Seahawks have moved Russell to fullback while also having a role on special teams. Russell is on a two-year, $4.8 million contract slated to go through 2027.

Seahawks FB Brady Russell on Wife, Annie: ‘So Proud of My Wife for Handling Pregnancy Like a Champion’

During the offseason, Russell took to Instagram to celebrate his wife with his signature humor included in the post as well. Russell praised Annie for “handling pregnancy like a champion.”

“I understand it’s hard to take your eyes off the beautiful Mississippi mud flap hanging down the back of my head, but please take a moment and acknowledge my God-fearing, glowing, PREGNANT wife!” Russell noted in a May 7, Instagram message.

“So excited to welcome a sweet baby girl into the family. Also so proud of my wife for handling pregnancy like a champion. She’s the best.”