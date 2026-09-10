Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shares Good News on Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks may have avoided the worst with quarterback Sam Darnold.

After he was hurt in the team’s season-opening win over the New England Patriots, head coach Mike Macdonald offered an optimistic outlook. The Seahawks were able to gut out a win with backup Drew Lock at the helm, and now attention turns to Darnold and whether he could miss time beyond the first week.

Sam Darnold Injury News Brings Relief to Seahawks

Immediately after the game, Macdonald addressed fears that Darnold could be out a significant stretch after being hurt early in Wednesday’s game.

“Mike Macdonald shares they got ‘good news’ on Sam Darnold and his hip injury,” noted reporter Ethan McReynolds in a post on X.

Macdonald said initial tests showed that Darnold did not suffer a hip fracture on the play.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the game that Darnold had to leave the stadium to undergo testing.

“Sources: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has been at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, undergoing a CT scan on his hip,” Schefter shared in a post on X. “The initial test was encouraging but inconclusive, and Darnold now is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.”

Darnold was knocked out of the season opener early, going down after the team’s first drive. He was diagnosed with a hip injury first listed as questionable before being ruled out of the game later.

As ESPN noted, Darnold suffered the injury when he was sacked by Patriots linebacker Dre’Mont Jones.

Seahawks Could Need Help if Sam Darnold Misses Time

If Darnold were to miss significant time, the Seahawks may need to hit the quarterback market for more depth. They turned to veteran backup Lock in Wednesday’s game, watching him lead the Seahawks to 13 unanswered points to win 13-10.

The team has second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe as their emergency quarterback, but it’s not clear if the team would trust him as the No. 2 to Lock.