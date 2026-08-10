Seahawks Host Former Lions Cornerback Who Faces Serious Charges

The Seattle Seahawks hosted a former Detroit Lions cornerback who faces serious criminal charges as the team evaluates potential additions to its secondary.

Seattle’s interest comes under unusual circumstances, with the veteran defensive back’s unresolved legal situation adding another significant consideration to any potential NFL opportunity.

Terrion Arnold is the cornerback in question, and the Sunday session marked his second known team visit since his release by Detroit, following an earlier workout with the Houston Texans. Prosecutors say the case traces to a February incident in which Arnold accused a driver and two associates of stealing roughly $250,000 in cash and property from an Airbnb he rented in Largo, Florida, according to a report from CBS Sports’ John Breech. Two of the men were pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint inside a Tampa apartment before a third victim was also assaulted, according to allegations reported by CBS Sports. Arnold was not present in the apartment during the incident but watched a livestream of it set up by one of his associates, authorities allege.

Arnold’s Kidnapping Charges and Lions Exit

Arnold faces eight felony counts — four for kidnapping, four for armed robbery — that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Arnold turned himself in on June 24. Five days later, a judge set his bond at $1 million with conditions barring contact with his six co-defendants and requiring him to surrender his passport, according to CBS Sports.

The Lions released him within hours of that bond hearing, cutting ties five days after his arrest became public and two seasons into his rookie deal. Arnold had two years left on the four-year, $14.34 million contract he signed as the 24th overall pick in 2024. He cleared waivers as an unrestricted free agent, meaning any new team would be free to negotiate new terms rather than being bound by his Lions salary.

His attorneys have disputed the allegations. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” his legal team said, as quoted by CBS Sports.

Arnold’s market has stayed active despite the pending case. His agent, Nicole Lynn, testified in a July hearing that four teams — the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks — had reached out, with the Texans already putting him through a physical, according to testimony first reported by NBC Sports. Seattle’s checking in approach reflects its usual pattern of league-wide background work rather than an urgent pursuit, Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta has indicated.

Why the Seattle Seahawks Are Circling

Arnold, the 24th pick in the 2024 draft, remains a former first-round talent at a position teams are always shopping for depth. His depressed market value, a byproduct of the legal case, positions him as a low-cost option for any club willing to take on the exposure.

The NFL could still place Arnold on the commissioner’s exempt list if its personal conduct policy review escalates, a possibility his agent acknowledged during earlier testimony, according to a report from HeraldNet.com. No contract offer or signing timeline emerged from Sunday’s visit, and the Seahawks haven’t said publicly where Arnold stands in their plans, if at all.

Arnold arrived in Detroit with a decorated résumé. He earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors at Alabama in 2023 before the Lions traded up to take him 24th overall in 2024. He started 22 of 24 games across two Detroit seasons, finishing with one interception and 18 pass breakups, though a shoulder injury limited him to eight games in 2025.

Arnold, 23, is now auditioning for a second chance while his kidnapping and armed robbery case moves toward trial.