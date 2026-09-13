Seahawks Interested in Maxx Crosby, Pursuit May Resurface Before Deadline: Report

The Seattle Seahawks were missing from ESPN’s latest look at the Maxx Crosby trade saga, but longtime Seahawks reporter Dan Viens says that should not be mistaken for a lack of interest.

Viens reacted Sunday to the report that the Los Angeles Rams pursued Crosby after his proposed trade to the Baltimore Ravens collapsed in March.

According to Viens, Seattle was also involved in the sweepstakes — and the door may still be open.

Seahawks Were Among Crosby Suitors

“The interesting thing about this piece is there’s no mention of the Seahawks,” Viens wrote on X.

He then added that Seattle “absolutely” was one of the other teams that inquired about Crosby at the time and said the Seahawks have checked on the star edge rusher several times over the past year or more.

Viens also pointed to the Las Vegas Raiders’ start under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak as a factor that may bring the situation back into focus, writing that “those inquiries may resurface again before the trade deadline.”

The interesting thing about this piece is there’s no mention of the Seahawks. But yes, they absolutely were one of the “other teams” who would have also inquired at that time – just as they have several times over the last year or more. And depending on what kind of start the… https://t.co/rGyDrGk3TN — Dan Viens 🎙 (@DanViensNFL) September 13, 2026

The update came after ESPN reported that Crosby shut down interest from the Rams and other teams following the collapse of his trade to Baltimore. The Raiders and Ravens had agreed to a deal involving two first-round picks, but Baltimore backed out after medical concerns arose during Crosby’s physical.

Los Angeles then pursued Crosby, per the report, before he made clear that he wasn’t up for a trade. The Rams turned their attention elsewhere and later landed Myles Garrett in a blockbuster move.

The appeal is obvious. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with Las Vegas in 2025 and has been one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge defenders since entering the league in 2019. Through seven seasons, he had 69.5 sacks in 110 games, with 104 starts, per ESPN’s previous reporting.

Seattle Made a Blockbuster Run at Crosby

The Seahawks’ interest is hardly new.

Sports Illustrated reported in March 2025 that Seattle opened trade discussions with Las Vegas by proposing a deal centered on Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for Crosby. The Raiders quickly rejected the idea and told the Seahawks that Crosby was unavailable. The talks continued, leading to Smith’s trade to Las Vegas for a third-round pick.

That history makes Viens’ latest comments more notable. Seattle didn’t merely get connected to Crosby through outside speculation; the Seahawks previously tried to acquire him in a major trade and, via Viens, have continued to inquire since then.

Whether another run becomes realistic may depend on how quickly the Raiders show they can compete under Kubiak.

Crosby has repeatedly voiced his attachment to Las Vegas, and the failed Baltimore deal appeared to reset his relationship with the organization. But the wider circumstances may change if the Raiders fall out of contention before the deadline.

Seattle would also have to decide whether the price still makes sense. Las Vegas would’ve received two first-round picks from Baltimore in the spring, a reminder of the premium attached to Crosby even after knee concerns complicated that deal.

Any renewed pursuit would require a big-time investment for a player the Seahawks have tried to pry loose once before.