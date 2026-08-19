Seahawks Work Out 242-Pound Ex-Bills FB After Season-Ending Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are still exploring options at fullback after losing Robbie Ouzts for the season, and their latest look is a player who became available only days ago.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that Seattle worked out Jackson Acker, a 242-pound rookie fullback who was released by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 17.

Acker presents an intriguing fit for a Seahawks roster that suddenly has an opening for more competition in the backfield.

Ouzts, Seattle’s primary fullback as a rookie, was placed on injured reserve last week because of a neck injury and will miss the entire 2026 season.

Seattle has already added Brock Lampe and can also use Brady Russell in the role, but bringing Acker in for a workout suggests the team stays interested in adding an additional option before roster cuts.

Seahawks Continue Search After Ouzts Injury

The Seahawks entered camp expecting Ouzts to return as a key piece of their offense and special teams after selecting him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

That plan changed rapidly.

Seattle placed Ouzts on injured reserve on Aug. 11, and because the move came before the regular season, he’s ineligible to return in 2026.

The neck issue also cost Ouzts the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LX last season, though coach Mike Macdonald has expressed optimism about his long-term outlook.

Seattle moved early to reinforce the position, signing Lampe on Aug. 6 while Ouzts was still sidelined.

Lampe spent the 2025 offseason with the New England Patriots before a leg injury landed him on injured reserve. Russell, a converted tight end, has also handled fullback responsibilities and gives the Seahawks an experienced in-house option.

Meanwhile, before heading to Seattle, the Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent in May after a five-year college career at Wisconsin, then released him Monday.

Acker Brings Versatility to Seattle’s Backfield

Acker’s versatility shows up during his college action.

Wisconsin used the Madison native at fullback, running back and tight end during his career. In 2023, he rushed for 322 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries while adding 19 catches for 108 yards and another score. He later shifted back toward a hybrid fullback role.

As a senior in 2025, Acker played in 12 games and made three starts at fullback. He rushed for 55 yards and caught eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Wisconsin also noted that Acker converted all eight of his third- and fourth-down rushing attempts into first downs.

That combination of blocking experience, short-yardage production and receiving ability could make him useful in Seattle, especially with Ouzts unavailable.

Acker faces an uphill climb this late in the preseason, though, since Russell has multiple years with Seattle, and Lampe has already had nearly two weeks to strut his stuff.

Still, the Seahawks have made a point of checking the market as injuries occur, in order to keep the bottom of the roster humming.

Acker’s release from Buffalo put a versatile young fullback on the street at precisely the moment Seattle has reason to keep searching.