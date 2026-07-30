Seattle Seahawks’ 433-Tackle Veteran Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons

The Seattle Seahawks were the final team Johnathan Hankins suited up for, and the veteran defensive tackle is now calling it a career.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on July 30 that Hankins told him he is retiring after 12 NFL seasons.

Schultz noted that Hankins appeared in 169 career games and built a reputation as one of the league’s premier run-stuffing interior defensive linemen.

Hankins, 34, had been attempting to play a 13th season with Seattle in 2025 before a back injury prevented him from appearing in a game.

His final NFL snaps came in 2024, his first season with the Seahawks.

He closes his career with 433 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, 52 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception in 169 games, including 142 starts.

Hankins’ Final Seahawks Season Was Lost to Back Injury

Hankins’ retirement comes less than a year after a back injury brought his second season in Seattle to a halt before it ever started.

The Seahawks re-signed Hankins in May 2025 after he appeared in all 17 games the previous season.

At the time, the move gave Seattle an experienced run defender who already knew Mike Macdonald’s defense and had carved out a role in the middle of the defensive line.

The back issue surfaced as training camp opened.

Hankins started camp on the non-football injury list, with Macdonald initially saying the team expected him to be fine long term and was taking its time with a veteran who did not need many practice reps to get ready.

That optimism faded as the season continued.

Seattle kept Hankins on the reserve/non-football injury list when it established its initial 53-man roster in August. On Nov. 19, Macdonald confirmed Hankins would not return during the 2025 season.

“Hank won’t be back this year,” Macdonald said.

When asked at the time whether the injury could threaten Hankins’ career, Macdonald replied, “I hope not.”

The Seahawks released Hankins from the reserve/NFI list with a non-injury settlement in December, ending his time with the organization.

The move came after Hankins had spent the entire season dealing with the back injury.

Thursday’s retirement announcement closes the door on a comeback after the veteran spent the 2025 season trying to work his way back.

Veteran Run Defender Had Productive Season With Seahawks

Hankins’ only season on the field for Seattle came in 2024, but he remained a steady piece of the defensive line rotation.

He played all 17 games, started eight and finished with 30 tackles, one sack and five tackles for loss.

Hankins also recorded the first interception of his career during a November win over San Francisco, securing the ball after a pass breakup sent it into the air.

His performance was enough for Seattle to bring him back for another year.

When the Seahawks announced his new deal in May 2025, Macdonald called Hankins “a heck of a player” and said the veteran had played “some pretty dang good football” the previous season.

That fit made sense given the role Hankins had filled for more than a decade.

The New York Giants selected Hankins in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Hankins broke out in his second season, starting all 16 games and recording a career-high seven sacks.

He later played for the Colts, Raiders and Cowboys before joining Seattle in 2024.

Across those stops, Hankins made his living as a big interior defender capable of occupying blockers and holding up against the run.

His attempt to extend that career into a 13th season never made it past the back injury.

Instead, Hankins walks away with 169 games and a dozen seasons as long-tenured interior defensive linemen in the NFL.