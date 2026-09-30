Seattle Seahawks Get Julian Love Boost, Ty Okada Remains Sidelined

The Seattle Seahawks might get one starting safety back this week.

The other remains stuck on the sideline.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Julian Love would participate in Wednesday’s practice in some capacity, according to Aaron Levine. Ty Okada, who has yet to play this season because of a hamstring injury, would not practice.

Love’s appearance would be a welcome step for a Seattle defense that played Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders without either of its starting safeties.

It offers no guarantee that he will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but it gives Macdonald more to work with than he had when Love missed two practices last week.

A calf injury sustained during Thursday’s practice kept Love out in Washington.

Okada missed his third straight game, leaving Seattle to start AJ Finley alongside Rodney Thomas II.

Love’s Practice Return Follows a Tough Week for Seattle

Macdonald had a cautiously encouraging update Monday, saying Love had done “extensive work” that morning. He described the Pro Bowl safety as day to day and said the team would see how that work translated to Wednesday.

The coach now has an answer to the first part of that question. How much Love does at practice — and how his calf responds afterward — will matter more than his presence alone. Seattle has two more practice days before its game against Los Angeles.

There’s reason the Seahawks would value his return. In their season opener against the New England Patriots, Love made six tackles, including two for loss, and a fourth-quarter interception that helped set up the go-ahead field goal. His range and experience also allow Macdonald an solid presence behind the rest of the defense.

Sunday’s score doesn’t tell the whole story of the unit’s performance without him. Washington gained only 248 total yards and converted three of 13 third downs. One Commanders touchdown came from their defense, while two scores followed Seattle turnovers that handed Washington short fields.

The Seahawks came away with no takeaways of their own and allowed several costly plays. So, getting Love back may help them as they try to clean up those mistakes.

Okada’s Absence Keeps the Safety Rotation in Focus

Okada’s outlook is murkier.

His hamstring injury has kept him out of all three games, and Wednesday’s planned absence means he has yet to take a visible step toward returning this week. Macdonald said Monday it was too soon to know whether Okada would practice.

Thomas has handed Seattle some stability in his place.

After two games as a practice squad elevation, he earned a spot on the 53-man roster. He played 70 of 71 defensive snaps in the opener and every defensive snap in Week 2. Macdonald praised the work that got him there, saying Thomas had played at a high level.

Finley made his first career start against Washington while filling in for Love.

Macdonald said afterward that the two replacement safeties communicated and played good football, though there were opportunities they would want back.

Seattle’s next shot comes Sunday at Lumen Field.