Seahawks’ Julian Love Reveals Calf Injury Plan Before Chargers Game

Julian Love plans to reinforce a depleted Seattle Seahawks secondary after watching the defense endure its toughest afternoon of the season without him.

Love missed Seattle’s 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sept. 27 because of a calf injury sustained during practice.

The Pro Bowl safety now has a promising viewpoint of his recovery and his chances of facing the Los Angeles Chargers.

Love said he is “feeling good” and plans to play Sunday, provided his recovery continues moving in the right direction, according to Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle.

That qualifier leaves room for the team’s medical staff to make the final call. Still, Love’s confidence is a positive development subsequent to his return to practice as a limited participant Wednesday.

Love’s Return Would Stabilize Seahawks’ Secondary

The Seahawks’ official injury report confirmed Love’s limited participation after he sat out both Thursday and Friday last week. He was then ruled out against Washington.

Love’s absence became more significant because Ty Okada has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury. Okada remained sidelined at Wednesday’s practice, leaving Seattle without both members of its preferred starting safety combination for the third game.

AJ Finley made his first NFL start against Washington alongside Rodney Thomas II. The pair entered the season as depth options before injuries pushed both into larger assignments.

Seattle surrendered three touchdown passes to Marcus Mariota, including a first-half score to Treylon Burks with Finley in coverage. Finley was also called for a fourth-quarter penalty that helped Washington take the lead with a field goal.

The defense still held the Commanders to 258 total yards, but Washington repeatedly converted Seattle’s turnovers into points. Love’s communication and ability to position teammates were missed during several pivotal sequences.

His individual production has been equally valuable. Love intercepted a pass in each of Seattle’s first two games and has recorded nine tackles with three passes defensed. His fourth-quarter interception against the New England Patriots helped set up the winning field goal in Seattle’s season opener.

Head coach Mike Macdonald described Love as “day to day” Monday after the safety completed an extensive rehabilitation session. The limited practice followed by Love publicly outlining his intention to play represents meaningful progress.

Seahawks Need Love Against Justin Herbert

Love’s potential return comes at an opportune moment for a defense preparing to face Justin Herbert.

Herbert has experienced an bumpy opening stretch, throwing three touchdown passes and four interceptions through the Chargers’ first three games. Los Angeles sits at 0-3, but Herbert’s arm strength and willingness to attack downfield will trial a Seattle secondary sorting through injuries.

Love gives Macdonald more flexibility with coverages and disguises. The veteran can play deep, operate near the line of scrimmage or rotate after the snap, making him a key piece in a defense that preys on creating confusion for quarterbacks.

Seattle has also made a considerable financial commitment to keeping him in that role. Love signed a three-year extension worth up to $36 million in 2024, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks saw their 12-game winning streak end in Washington, but Love’s absence was hardly the lone reason for the defeat. Three turnovers, including a late interception returned for a touchdown, left the defense defending difficult situations throughout the afternoon.

Getting Love back would still restore one of Seattle’s most dependable playmakers before a home game that bear added urgency.