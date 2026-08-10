Seattle Seahawks Named as Landing Spot for 213-Start Pro Bowl Guard

The Seattle Seahawks have the advantage of returning every starter from an offensive line that helped them win a Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report still sees room for an upgrade.

With the preseason approaching, B/R’s Maurice Moton named the Seahawks the best landing spot for veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who remains unsigned after his 14th NFL season.

The proposed move would put pressure on right guard Anthony Bradford, who started for Seattle throughout its championship run.

“The Seahawks could return all five of their starting offensive linemen, but Anthony Bradford is a backup-level guard,” Moton wrote.

Moton pointed to Bradford allowing 28 pressures across 560 pass-blocking snaps last season. Zeitler, meanwhile, surrendered 16 pressures over 590 pass-blocking snaps.

The difference could be enough to make the 36-year-old worth a late-summer look.

Zeitler Would Give Seahawks Proven Option at Right Guard

Zeitler would bring considerably more experience to the position.

The former first-round pick has made 213 starts across 14 NFL seasons and earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens credited Zeitler with allowing two sacks and 19 pressures across 533 pass-blocking reps that year.

He has continued his productivity late into his career.

Zeitler spent 2025 with the Tennessee Titans after signing with the team the previous offseason. His career has also included stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Ravens and Detroit Lions.

More importantly for Seattle, right guard has been his primary position.

That would allow the Seahawks to insert Zeitler without rearranging a unit that otherwise has a great deal of reason for optimism.

Seattle’s offensive line made a significant jump last season. The Seahawks went from allowing 54 sacks in 2024 to 27 in 2025, while their rushing offense climbed from 28th in the NFL to 10th.

Bradford earned the starting right guard job during that turnaround, alongside left guard Grey Zabel and center Jalen Sundell.

Seahawks Have New Reason to Strengthen Run Blocking

Seattle also enters 2026 with a modified backfield.

Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, while Zach Charbonnet continues his recovery from a torn ACL. Therefore, rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price is among the players who could carry a bigger workload early in the season.

Moton argued that uncertainty creates another reason to strengthen the interior.

“Without a clear-cut lead ball-carrier, Seattle should look to bolster the interior of its offensive line to optimize the ground game,” he wrote.

There’s also logic for leaving the line alone.

Seattle has spent training camp stressing the value of returning the same five starters. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury called it an “extremely rare situation” for a Super Bowl champion and praised the unit’s existing cohesion.

Signing Zeitler would challenge that continuity at one position.

But it also gives the reigning champions another proven option before Week 1 — and one who has spent more than a decade instituting himself as one of the league’s most dependable guards.