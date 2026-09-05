Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Shares Terrion Arnold Update Amid NFL Restriction

The Seattle Seahawks still don’t know when Terrion Arnold will be allowed onto the practice field, but Mike Macdonald offered the clearest sign yet that the former first-round pick is using the wait.

Asked where things stand with Arnold, Macdonald said the cornerback has been attacking the mental side of Seattle’s system while he remains on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list.

“He’s learning the heck out of our defense,” Macdonald said, according to video shared by Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser.

The eight-word update offers some insight into Arnold’s work behind the scenes.

His current status keeps him from practicing or playing, though he’s permitted to be at the team facility and attend meetings, giving Seattle a chance to start the installation process before there is any clarity on when he could become eligible.

That work could shorten the football adjustment if the league eventually clears him to return.

Seahawks Can Start Arnold’s Transition Without Putting Him on Field

Seattle officially signed Arnold on Aug. 29 after agreeing to terms with him earlier in the month. The Seahawks then placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list as they reduced their roster to 53 players.

NFL.com reported that Arnold cannot practice or play while on the list, but he is permitted to attend meetings and be at the team facility while his legal process continues.

That makes Macdonald’s latest comment a useful glimpse into what Arnold can do in the meantime.

Seattle’s interest has always included a scheme component. When the agreement was first announced, Macdonald said the Seahawks had felt strongly about Arnold during the 2024 draft process and specifically pointed to the “pattern-match stuff” Seattle runs as something that fit what the cornerback did at Alabama.

The Detroit Lions selected Arnold No. 24 overall in that draft. He started 22 of 24 games over his first two NFL seasons and recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception.

Seattle has no need to rush him into a defined role. Devon Witherspoon headlines a secondary that helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, while the club has continued to work through its depth at cornerback.

Arnold’s immediate job will revolve around absorbing the terminology and understanding the just in time for his status changing.

Arnold’s Availability Still Depends on Legal, NFL Process

The football update does not change the uncertainty surrounding Arnold.

Police arrested Arnold in June, and he faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an alleged February incident in Tampa, Florida. Arnold has pleaded not guilty, and his representatives have denied the allegations, as Heavy previously noted.

Macdonald has repeatedly said Seattle intends to let the legal and league processes play out rather than project a return date.

When the Seahawks first agreed to sign Arnold, Macdonald described it as a “serious situation with a legal matter” and said the organization would respect the process. He also said Arnold would have an opportunity to “earn a position” if and when he became available.

That remains the larger picture entering Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Arnold is unavailable for the on-field plan in the Super Bowl rematch, and there is no announced timetable for that to change.

Macdonald’s comment, however, shows the Seahawks have already started the part of the transition they can control.

Even if Seattle can’t put Arnold in its defense, it can make sure he knows it.