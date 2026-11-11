Seahawks Cut Ties With ‘Twitchy’ 320-Pound Award-Winning Rook Days Before Raiders Game

Weeks after landing star guard Quenton Nelson in a blockbuster deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL trade deadline came and went without the Seattle Seahawks making another move. Despite passing on trades, the Seahawks made two roster moves ahead of the team’s upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle landed former Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive tackle Cole Brevard. To make room for the new defender on the team’s practice squad, Seattle parted ways with another rookie.

The Seahawks released defensive tackle Gary Smith III from the practice squad. Seattle opted to cut ties with the sizable 6-foot-1, 319-pound rookie before Smith was able to play in a game.

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks news ahead of the team’s Week 10 game against the Raiders.

Recently Cut Seahawks Rookie Gary Smith Earned Honorable Mention in the All-Big Ten Conference

Prior to being an undrafted rookie, Smith played college football at Duke and UCLA. Smith received honorable mention in the All-Big Ten Conference for his play at UCLA in 2025.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Smith’s “twitchy upper body allows for violent block sheds.”

“Smith is a squatty, space-eating nose tackle with a wide, powerful base,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile on Smith. “He can be reached/sealed by centers on move blocks but is more than capable of using his natural leverage to grow deep roots and occupy blocks against downhill schemes.

“He offers no rush help but it won’t matter for teams looking to fortify their interior against the run. Smith has a chance of finding a roster home as a late draft pick or undrafted free agent signee.”

Seahawks vs. Raiders: Las Vegas Expected to Start QB Fernando Mendoza After Blockbuster Kirk Cousins Trade

Things are looking a lot different as the Seahawks prepare to take on the Raiders. Las Vegas made a last-minute blockbuster trade sending Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings.

All signs point to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza making his first NFL start at quarterback against Seattle on Sunday, November 15.

“It’s something that he’s worked very hard for since the moment he walked into this building,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said of Mendoza taking over as the team’s new QB1, per Pro Football Talk. “He passed every test.

“I want to stop short of saying he’s earned it, but he put us in a position where we had to make a really hard decision today with his growth as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback.”

The game also marks a reunion with the Seahawks’ former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak who is now the Raiders head coach.

The Seahawks Pass on Making Another Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

There had been some speculation that the Seahawks could strike a trade for a veteran running back at the deadline. Titans playmaker Tony Pollard and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor were two running backs linked to Seattle.

Instead, the Seahawks opted to stick with their current roster. The improved health of Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price likely helped general manager John Schneider make this decision.