Seahawks Surprisingly Cut Ties With Former $97 Million Star in Late Move at NFL Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are surprisingly moving on from an NFL star just weeks after signing the veteran. Seattle continues to revamp the team’s secondary.

Fresh off an interception in the Seahawks’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle is releasing veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs, per The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. The Seahawks also officially signed Terrion Arnold, but it remains unclear when the cornerback will be available this season as the defender faces legal issues.

Arnold is expected to begin the NFL season on the commissioner’s exempt list which serves as an indefinite suspension. Diggs’ release comes less than 48 hours after Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised the veteran cornerback.

“He’s really come up to speed, which is really saying something,” Macdonald said of Diggs during an August 28, media session, per Yahoo Sports. “I think our players have done a great job of coaching him up, and you hear them through walkthroughs, and our guys are coaching him up play-to-play.

“He knows ball. … He did some great things today; obviously had the interception was pretty awesome. I’ve been really impressed since he got here.”

The Seahawks had until Sunday, August 30, to finalize the team’s 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.