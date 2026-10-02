Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori & Chargers 5-Time Pro Bowler ‘One in the Same’

The Seattle Seahawks know exactly what makes Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James such a headache.

Quarterback Sam Darnold explained it Thursday, then turned the conversation into a significant compliment for one of Seattle’s own young defenders.

Asked what he sees in James and whether practicing against Nick Emmanwori offers any resemblance, Darnold didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely. They are one in the same. Really good player,” Darnold said, via Hawk Blogger.

For Emmanwori, that is rare company. James has been one of the NFL’s most versatile defensive backs since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2018. The Chargers announced in May that James agreed to a multiyear extension, noting that he is a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time AP All-Pro.

Emmanwori Is Working Back Toward a Full Seahawks Role

Emmanwori’s second season has started at a slower pace because of ankle surgery, but his workload is beginning to climb.

The Seahawks said this week that Emmanwori chose to undergo surgery before the season after dealing with an issue that fluctuated during the offseason. He missed the opener, returned in Week 2 and played 36 defensive snaps in Seattle’s Week 3 loss to Washington.

He has three tackles through two appearances this season, but the 2025 production helps explain why Darnold’s comparison has signifigance. As a rookie, Emmanwori started 11 of 14 regular-season games for the Super Bowl champions and finished with 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception. He also landed on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Seattle’s official injury report listed Emmanwori as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday this week, another sign his early-season ramp-up is moving in the right direction.

His versatility was already apparent as a rookie. Seattle’s team bio notes he became the first player in franchise history to record a sack, blocked field goal and interception in the same game, accomplishing the feat against Atlanta last December.

James Comparison Sets a Lofty Roof

James remains a strong measuring stick for any hybrid safety.

The Chargers list the 30-year-old at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, almost the same frame as Emmanwori. James has spent his career moving around the formation, handling coverage responsibilities, playing near the box and creating pressure as a blitzer.

He posted 93 tackles, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and two sacks in 2025. Los Angeles has continued using him as a movable piece in 2026, although his status for Sunday’s game in Seattle bears watching. James was limited Wednesday because of a hamstring injury and did not practice Thursday, according to the Week 4 injury report.

Seattle’s offense has to prepare for the possibility of seeing James on Sunday. Darnold, though, gets a version of that challenge during the week.

That is what makes his answer about Emmanwori stand out. The Seahawks drafted Emmanwori for his uncommon combination of size, range and positional flexibility. After one season, their own offensive coordinator is using one of the league’s most decorated safeties as the comparison point.

As for a 22-year-old still working his way back to a full workload, it’s a look at how Seattle views his potential.