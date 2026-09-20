Seahawks Get Key Nick Emmanwori Update Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks will receive a badly needed reinforcement for their first NFC West test of the season.

Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori is officially active for the Seahawks’ title against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle planned to evaluate safety Nick Emmanwori during pregame warmups before facing the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Emmanwori has progressed well enough in his recovery from an ankle injury to have a chance at playing, Fowler reported.

He was inactive for Seattle’s 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots after spending the summer working back from ankle surgery.

The Seahawks already ruled out safety Ty Okada because of a hamstring injury, while Arizona tight end Trey McBride opened the season with nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle is 1-0 after surviving its opener, and Arizona head into Sunday with the same record.

Emmanwori to Make Season Debut

The Seahawks’ final injury report listed Emmanwori as questionable with ankle and hip issues after he participated on a limited basis during the practice week. Head coach Mike Macdonald offered little certainty Friday, saying only that the second-year safety was doing a great job and remained questionable.

The issue dates to the week before Super Bowl LX. Emmanwori injured his ankle in practice, played in Seattle’s 29-13 championship victory over New England and participated in portions of the offseason program. The team later determined that surgery offered the best long-term outcome.

Emmanwori opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list before passing his physical on Aug. 11. Seattle carried him onto the initial 53-man roster rather than leaving him on PUP, which would have required a four-game absence.

The Seahawks have taken the patient route with one of their most versatile defenders, as Emmanwori produced 81 tackles, including nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception across 14 regular-season appearances as a rookie. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after helping Seattle win the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Need Reinforcement Against McBride

Emmanwori’s 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame and coverage range hands Macdonald a needed counter for McBride. The Cardinals star drew 13 targets from Jacoby Brissett in Arizona’s 26-14 Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with nine receptions, 95 yards and a score.

McBride’s opener continued a historic run. He set the NFL single-season record for a tight end with 126 receptions in 2025, making him the central coverage problem in Arizona’s offense. His ability to find space underneath can punish a defense forced to shuffle its safety rotation.

Seattle leaned on Rodney Thomas II in the opener while Emmanwori and Okada were unavailable. Thomas started alongside Julian Love and helped steady a defense that allowed 10 points. The Seahawks elevated Thomas from the practice squad again for Week 2, preserving that fallback plan.

Emmanwori’s availability affords Macdonald more flexibility with three-safety packages and underneath coverage, though Seattle may manage his workload after the long layoff. Even a specialized assignment against McBride would add size and speed to a depleted position group.