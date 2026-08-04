Seahawks’ $1.8 Million Veteran Stacks Strong Training Camp Days

A sidelined rookie has created more nickel opportunities in the Seattle Seahawks secondary, and Noah Igbinoghene appears to be making the most of them.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reported after Seattle’s ninth training camp practice Tuesday that it was “another good day” for Igbinoghene at nickel.

The update followed a similar development Monday, when Field Gulls reported that the veteran had received additional work inside while Julian Neal remained out.

One positive practice can fade quickly during August.

Consecutive encouraging reports, though, mean something for a player trying to turn a one-year contract into a meaningful role on Seattle’s defense.

Igbinoghene Capitalizing on an Early Opening

The Seahawks signed Igbinoghene in March, giving the former first-round pick another chance to validate himself after stops with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

Miami selected Igbinoghene No. 30 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

He has since appeared in 69 regular-season games with 17 starts.

His largest role came with Washington in 2024, when he started 10 games and set career highs with 55 tackles and seven passes defensed. He followed that with 35 tackles, five passes defensed and one sack in 15 appearances last season.

His background makes the current reps more than a training camp experiment.

Seattle Sports reported that 932 of Igbinoghene’s 1,343 defensive snaps over the past two seasons came in the slot. The Seahawks are asking him to compete in an area where he already has substantial NFL experience.

The 26-year-old also flashed before camp.

Bell reported that Igbinoghene intercepted Drew Lock at the goal line during the final practice of mandatory minicamp in June, finishing a sequence dominated by Seattle’s defense.

That turnover didn’t settle a roster battle in June, and two strong camp days will not settle one in August.

They do show that Igbinoghene has carried momentum into the stage of the offseason when roles begin to form.

Seahawks Still Sorting Out Third-Cornerback Role

Seattle entered camp with Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe established at the top of the cornerback room.

The question behind them became more important after Riq Woolen departed in free agency.

The Seahawks identified Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett as serious contenders for the third-cornerback role before camp.

Neal, a third-round pick, also entered the competition, giving Seattle a mix of veteran experience and young options.

The role comes with some nuance in Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Nick Emmanwori often handled nickel responsibilities last season, and Seattle can lean on packages featuring three safeties.

The team also used enough dime personnel to create work for another cornerback, even when Emmanwori aligned inside.

Macdonald left the structure open entering camp.

He said the Seahawks didn’t need to deploy the same personnel groups they used last season and wanted performance to determine the best combination.

“Noah’s doing a great job,” Macdonald said after the first camp practice. “He’s right in the thick of things. Got a great opportunity.”

Neal’s absence has given Igbinoghene more chances to prove that point.

The rookie’s return will add another variable, while Pritchett stays in the picture after becoming an important special teams contributor last season.

At the moment, Igbinoghene has produced the type of steady stretch a veteran needs in a slim-margined competition.

Seattle brought him in for his inside-outside versatility. And he’s looking good enough at nickel to give the Seahawks a reason to keep testing it.