Seahawks Named Landing Spot for 6-Time All-Pro After Colts’ Front-Office Firing

The Seattle Seahawks may have a new avenue to pursue a blockbuster trade before the NFL’s November 10 deadline, thanks to an exec with Seattle connections taking control of the Indianapolis Colts‘ personnel department.

The Colts fired longtime general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, October 19, following a 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds will oversee personnel operations for the remainder of the 2026 season.

That occurence has created a thought-provoking possibility for Seattle general manager John Schneider, who previously worked alongside Dodds for several years.

In an October 19 article for Emerald City Spectrum, Corbin K. Smith identified the relationship as a potential catalyst for a deadline deal involving the two franchises.

Among the possible targets is Quenton Nelson, a six-time All-Pro guard whose arrival would mark a big-time addition to Seattle’s struggling offensive line.

Former Seahawks Executive Opens Door to Potential Colts Trade

Dodds is hardly a stranger to the Seahawks organization.

He spent 10 seasons in Seattle’s personnel department from 2007 through 2016, rising from pro scout to senior personnel executive. His final two seasons came directly under Schneider before he departed for Indianapolis in 2017.

Emerald City Spectrum mentioned that established relationship as an advantage if Indianapolis decides to entertain offers for some of its veteran players.

The Colts are 2-4 following Sunday’s loss, and their direction is undefined under an interim personnel chief. However, Indianapolis hasn’t announced plans for a roster teardown.

In fact, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon emphasized in her October 19 statement that the organization still expects to compete and win games despite the front-office change.

Regardless, the chance to acquire additional draft capital before a permanent general manager takes over could make veteran trade discussions appealing.

Schneider has previously shown a willingness to negotiate significant in-season moves, and a relationship dating back more than a decade may help facilitate conversations.

Although there’s no concrete indication that Seattle and Indianapolis have communicated regarding negotiations for Nelson, the Colts’ sudden shake-up introduces a window for a Seahawks team trying to return to championship form.

$80 Million All-Pro Could Address Seahawks’ Offensive Line Concerns

Nelson would bring eye-popping credentials to Seattle.

The 30-year-old former Notre Dame standout has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and six Associated Press All-Pro honors, including three first-team selections.

He’s included in the NFL’s most accomplished interior offensive linemen.

During the 2025 season, Nelson earned an 84.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, according to the Colts, ranking fourth among starting guards.

His contract proposes an consideration.

Via Over the Cap, Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million extension in 2022. He carries a $24.2 million cap charge for Indianapolis in 2026 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

An acquiring team would take on the prorated portion of his $16 million base salary rather than his entire Colts cap charge.

Seattle has a clear grounds to consider reinforcements.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was pressured 27 times and hit 17 times during Thursday’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, according to Andrew Destin of The Athletic.

Meanwhile, starting right guard Anthony Bradford has been sidelined by knee and hip injuries, leaving Christian Haynes and Beau Stephens splitting responsibilities.

There’s a notable complication with Nelson’s fit.

He has played left guard mostly, where 2025 first-round pick Grey Zabel currently starts for Seattle. A potential acquisition would force the Seahawks to alter their offensive line.

Nevertheless, with the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-3 and their offensive line under fire, Schneider could explore upgrades.