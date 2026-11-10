Seahawks Get Injury Update on 6-Time All-Pro Trade Acquisition

The Seattle Seahawks have received an update on All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who underwent a procedure on his injured knee Monday, Nov. 9.

The veteran remains week to week, but Seattle has no plans to place him on injured reserve. That leaves the door open for a return later this month.

Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR reported Monday that Nelson had undergone a minor procedure. The Seahawks believe he could return after their Week 11 bye.

Nelson, who arrived in Seattle less than two weeks ago, has already missed one game. He will miss another Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Macdonald Reveals Quenton Nelson’s Potential Return Date

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Monday that Nelson’s procedure was complete. He also explained why the team has decided against injured reserve.

“We’re not putting him on IR yet, so I think that gives you the timetable of what we expect,” Macdonald said, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

The decision matters. An injured reserve designation would force Nelson to miss at least four games.

Seattle instead hopes to have him back sooner.

Seattle Sports reported Monday that Macdonald was asked whether Nelson could play against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29.

“It’s possible,” Macdonald replied.

That game comes after Seattle’s bye week, giving Nelson additional time to recover without missing another contest.

The injury concerns an issue Nelson was dealing with before his trade from Indianapolis. Macdonald said Friday that the condition had worsened since his arrival.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 6 that the procedure would remove cartilage fragments from Nelson’s knee.

As of now, the Seahawks have avoided committing to a firm return date.

Seahawks Have Offensive Line Issues Following Nelson’s Procedure

Nelson’s injury lands at a tricky time for Seattle.

The Seahawks acquired the eight-time Pro Bowler from the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 27, sending a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis.

Nelson played every offensive snap in his Seattle debut against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2. He then missed Sunday’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

His absence has forced another adjustment up front.

Second-year guard Grey Zabel moved back to left guard, while Anthony Bradford reclaimed the starting right guard position.

Those were the same roles both players held before Nelson joined the team.

Nelson’s arrival was supposed to strengthen Seattle’s offensive line for the second half of the season. Instead, the Seahawks have gotten only one game from their biggest trade acquisition.

Regardless, the team’s decision to keep him off injured reserve offers some hope.

Seattle must first get through its matchup with Las Vegas on Nov. 15. A return against San Francisco two weeks later is possible, though Nelson’s recovery will determine when he gets back on the field.