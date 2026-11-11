Seahawks Share Details on 6-Time All Pro’s Injury Recovery

The Seattle Seahawks have an injury update Wednesday on All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson has returned to the team following a minor procedure on his injured knee. Head coach Mike Macdonald sounded pleased with the veteran’s approach to recovery.

According to Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR, Macdonald said Nelson was back with Seattle and on his way toward his return.

“Treatment-wise is chasing edges, which is music to my ears,” Macdonald said.

The update lands two days after Nelson underwent the procedure Monday, Nov. 9.

Seattle has ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the team is hopeful that Nelson could return following its Week 11 bye, putting the six-time All-Pro in position to meet the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29.

Mike Macdonald Gives Encouraging Quenton Nelson Recovery Update

Nelson’s return to the team is a welcome occurence following a grinding start to his Seahawks tenure.

Seattle acquired the 30-year-old from the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 27, surrendering a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

He played every offensive snap in his Seahawks debut against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2.

Four days later, Macdonald revealed that Nelson needed a knee procedure.

The coach explained through the team’s official website that Nelson had been hampered by an issue before arriving in Seattle. The condition worsened after the trade.

The Seahawks decided to address the injury now instead of risk further damage.

Despite the setback, Seattle has kept Nelson off injured reserve.

“We’re not putting him on IR yet, so I think that gives you the timetable of what we expect,” Macdonald said Monday.

Nelson remains week to week. His return to the team for treatment marks a positive step, though Seattle hasn’t announced a firm timetable.

Seahawks Could Get All-Pro Back for 49ers Showdown

The time at which Nelson’s injury surfaced has forced Seattle to adjust its offensive line.

Second-year guard Grey Zabel moved back to left guard after briefly switching to the right side following Nelson’s arrival.

Anthony Bradford returned to the starting lineup at right guard.

Those changes helped Seattle get through Sunday’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Nevertheless, Nelson was acquired to give the Seahawks a force along their offensive line.

The eight-time Pro Bowler earned first-team All-Pro honors three times during his Indianapolis tenure. He added three second-team selections.

Seattle could use that experience against San Francisco, notably with the NFC West race in full swing.

The Seahawks have a shot to get Nelson back without rushing his recovery. Sunday’s game against Las Vegas comes before a bye week, affording him more time to heal.

So, as of late, the Seahawks can feel better about their biggest trade acquisition’s recovery.