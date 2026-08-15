Seahawks’ 5th-Round Pick Gets Encouraging Career Update After Neck Injury

The Seattle Seahawks had the misfortune of Robbie Ouzts going down with a neck injury ahead of the 2026 season.

The big question was whether the injury that sent him to injured reserve could threaten more than one year of his career.

Head coach Mike Macdonald provided a hopeful outlook.

Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander reported Saturday that Macdonald said there is a recovery plan in place for the second-year fullback, one the Seahawks believe can protect his future beyond this season.

“To our knowledge, there is a recovery process, and this should help his career long-term,” Macdonald said.

Alexander also cited Emerald City Spectrum’s Corbin Smith, who was told the organization is optimistic Ouzts can return healthy in 2027.

A neck issue also kept him out of the final two games of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run last season, making the long-term outlook the more important part of Friday’s update.

Ouzts’ 2026 Season Ends Before It Starts

Announced on Tuesday, the Seahawks placed Ouzts on injured reserve after missing time during training camp. Because the move came before the regular season, he’s sidelined for all of 2026.

The occurence delivered an early blow to a player who had already dealt with two injuries during his rookie year.

Seattle selected Ouzts with the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He appeared in 12 regular-season games with two starts as a rookie, and an ankle injury put him on injured reserve in September before he returned in November.

His season later ended with the neck issue, as Ouzts was inactive for the NFC championship game and Super Bowl LX, which Seattle won to cap its 2025 season.

He was able to return to the field during the offseason and took part in organized team activities, minicamp and the early portion of training camp before the neck problem resurfaced.

A full year away from game action gives Ouzts a lengthy recovery window. And Macdonald’s comments yielded the indication that Seattle’s decision to shut him down has a potential 2027 return in mind.

Seahawks Have Short-Term Plan at Fullback

Ouzts’ absence leaves Seattle with work to do at a position that has become interestingly important for its offense.

The Seahawks currently have Brady Russell and Brock Lampe as their fullback options. Seattle’s official roster announcement noted that Russell moved from tight end to fullback last season, while Lampe signed with the team earlier this month after spending his rookie year with the New England Patriots.

Lampe also brings familiarity with Seahawks running backs coach Thomas Hammock, who coached him at Northern Illinois. Emerald City Spectrum reported that Lampe transitioned from linebacker to fullback in college and developed into a lead blocker for an offense that averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game in 2024.

Seattle has shown a willingness to feature a fullback more than most NFL offenses. Smith reported that the Seahawks used 21 personnel on 11% of their offensive snaps last season, the fifth-highest rate in the league.

Therefore, the loss of Ouzts will hit a bit harder going into 2026 if the other options at the position can’t deliver. Russell gives Seattle a hybrid option, whereas the 249-pound Lampe offers a more traditional fullback build.

As for Ouzts, though, the actual concern doesn’t revolve around getting snaps since his season’s over. Health and continuing his career is the main thought going forward, and there’s pleasant news on both.