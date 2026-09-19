Seahawks Turn Back to Former Colts Starter After Game-Changing Debut

The Seattle Seahawks needed help from the edge of their roster in the season opener.

Safety Rodney Thomas II answered with a performance that earned him another opportunity.

Seattle elevated Thomas from the practice squad Saturday, Sept. 19, for its Week 2 road game against the Arizona Cardinals. It marks the second consecutive elevation for the former Indianapolis Colts starter, who played nearly every defensive snap in Seattle’s 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks also downgraded starting right guard Anthony Bradford to out with knee and hip injuries. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on X that Christian Haynes will start in Bradford’s place.

Rodney Thomas II Rewards Seahawks’ Faith

Thomas started against New England because Ty Okada was sidelined by a hamstring injury. He stayed on the field for 70 of the Seahawks’ 71 defensive snaps and finished with four tackles.

His biggest contribution came during Seattle’s fourth-quarter comeback. Thomas broke up a pass intended for Romeo Doubs, sending the deflection toward Nehemiah Pritchett for an interception. The turnover helped the Seahawks erase a 10-point deficit and ultimately escape with the win.

Head coach Mike Macdonald lauded Thomas while discussing Seattle’s injury replacements Friday.

“We saw Rodney play great football and that’s what it’s going to take,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com.

The Colts selected Thomas in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Yale, but he rapidly outplayed that meager draft position.

The 6-foot-1 safety started 10 games as a rookie and recorded 52 tackles, six passes defensed and four interceptions. He followed with 15 starts and two more interceptions in 2023 before moving into a reduced role over his final two seasons in Indianapolis.

Thomas stayed a regular special-teams contributor during that transition. He recorded 21 tackles while appearing in all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2025, then signed with the defending Super Bowl champions as a free agent in March.

Seattle initially kept him on the practice squad after training camp. One game was enough for Thomas to show that placement didn’t prevent him from handling starting duties.

Seahawks Need Thomas in Depleted Secondary

Thomas’ elevation became necessary when Seattle ruled Okada out for the second straight week. The Seahawks also listed rookie Nick Emmanwori as questionable with ankle and hip injuries following limited participation throughout the practice week.

That leaves Thomas in line to start alongside Julian Love again. Luckily, his familiarity with a starting workload offers Macdonald some stability as the Seahawks try to manage a short-handed secondary.

Arizona might be tougher than assumed, though. The Cardinals scored 26 points in their season-opening victory and will try to stress Seattle with tight end Trey McBride and a physical running game. Communication on the back end becomes especially valuable on the road against a divisional opponent.

Thomas now has the opening to turn a temporary promotion into a longer stay, as the Seahawks have already received one decisive play from their veteran practice-squad safety.

They are turning to him again with a 2-0 start at stake.