Seahawks Get Promising Sam Darnold Injury Timeline After Hip Scare

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario with Sam Darnold’s hip injury, even if their starting quarterback is expected to miss at least one game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Darnold is expected to sit out Seattle’s Week 2 road game against the Arizona Cardinals but “should be back sooner, rather than later.” Rapoport added that the absence “could be just a few weeks,” giving the Seahawks a far more encouraging outlook than they had when Darnold limped to the locker room Wednesday night.

Sam Darnold is expected to miss next week's game, but he should be back sooner, rather than later, sources say. Could be just a few weeks. With 17 days from Wed. until their Week 3 game against the #Commanders, Darnold gets a schedule break, as well. https://t.co/UjGk85IYPA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

Rapoport’s post also included an update from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Darnold underwent an MRI on his hip Thursday morning and team doctors were still reviewing the results. One source described the team’s belief as having “dodged a bullet.”

Darnold Avoids Worst-Case Outcome After Hip Injury

Darnold’s night ended almost as soon as it began. He was sacked by Dre’Mont Jones on Seattle’s opening possession and came off the field with a noticeable limp. After a trip to the medical tent and then the locker room, the Seahawks ruled him out before halftime. He finished 1 of 2 for 13 yards.

The initial testing brought some relief. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that doctors had ruled out a fracture following X-rays and a CT scan, calling that “great news.” NFL.com reported that Darnold went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for the CT scan before scheduling the MRI for Thursday.

The latest timeline is vital for the sake of optimism. Darnold may still miss multiple games, but Rapoport’s report points away from the type of long-term absence Seattle feared when the injury happened.

That matters considering how important Darnold was to the Seahawks in 2025. He threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season and didn’t miss a game while Seattle won a franchise-record 14 contests and ultimately the Super Bowl.

Lock Gets Next-Man-Up Opportunity With Schedule Break

Drew Lock is now in line to handle the offense while Darnold recovers, and his first extended action of the season gave Seattle grounds to believe it can stay afloat.

Lock replaced Darnold on the Seahawks’ second possession and finished 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown. Seattle trailed 10-0 before rallying in the second half, with Lock helping produce two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the comeback win.

The Seahawks also have second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe on the 53-man roster, though Seattle entered the season with Lock established as the primary backup. Milroe is a developmental option after closing the preseason with 223 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle’s schedule also provides some breathing room. The Seahawks’ official schedule has them visiting Arizona on Sept. 20, 11 days after the opener. Their Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders comes Sept. 27, giving Darnold considerably more recovery time before that matchup.

There’s no firm return date yet, and Seattle has diminutive incentive to rush Darnold back before his hip is ready. Nonetheless, an expected absence measured in weeks rather than months would qualify as a huge win after the scene that unfolded on the opening drive.

Right now, Lock gets the keys. And the bigger news is that the Seahawks appear increasingly likely to get Darnold back before too much of their season slips away.