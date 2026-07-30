Seattle Seahawks Sign Former Detroit Lions Receiver Amid Training Camp Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks made another training camp addition Wednesday, signing undrafted rookie wide receiver Kyre Duplessis as injuries begin to test the depth of their receiver room.

Seattle announced the move earlier today, filling the roster spot created when running back Kenny McIntosh was waived two days earlier.

Duplessis arrives after a brief offseason stint with the Detroit Lions and a breakout final college season at Delaware.

The move may matter more than a usual late-July roster move.

Jake Bobo left Monday’s practice with a leg injury, while Irvin Charles has missed multiple sessions after being banged up Sunday.

With Seattle suddenly thinner behind its typical receivers, Duplessis gets an immediate opportunity to earn practice reps and make an impression.

Duplessis Brings Breakout Production to Seahawks

Duplessis spent four seasons at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Delaware for 2025, where his production took off.

He caught 60 passes for 824 yards and a team-high five touchdowns across 13 games. Delaware also named him a first-team All-Conference USA selection after his lone season with the program.

His best performance came against UConn, when he caught nine passes for 161 yards in Delaware’s 44-41 overtime victory. The game marked the Blue Hens’ first win over an FBS opponent after moving into Conference USA.

Duplessis also showed value outside the offense.

He returned three punts for 73 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown against FIU, and added two kickoff returns.

That return experience could matter for a player trying to earn one of the final spots on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

He also brought a dependable profile as a receiver.

Sports Illustrated reported, citing Pro Football Focus, that Duplessis had four drops in 2025 and made seven contested catches on 18 opportunities. He also graded among the better run-blocking receivers outside the Power Four, another trait that can help a reserve stay on the field.

The Lions gave Duplessis his first NFL opportunity June 4 after signing him as an undrafted free agent.

He remained with Detroit through mandatory minicamp before the team waived him June 18 while reshaping the back end of its receiver group.

Seattle brought him in for a workout Wednesday alongside four other players before signing him the same day.

Seahawks Receiver Competition Has New Opening

The top of Seattle’s depth chart is settled with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed leading the group.

The competition behind them is more fluid.

Bobo carved out a role over three seasons in Seattle, particularly on special teams, while Charles came from the Jets in May for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick.

Both are now missing practice time.

Seattle also drafted Emmanuel Henderson Jr. in the sixth round after he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a return specialist at Kansas.

That leaves special teams as one of the main ways for any fringe receiver to separate himself during camp.

Duplessis enters that race with relevant experience.

He played more than 100 special teams snaps during his final college season, while also handling duties in the return game.

There is still a steep climb from a late-July signing to a roster spot.

But the Seahawks needed another receiver available to fill out the WR room.

And Duplessis arrives with enough college production and special teams experience to make the opportunity worth watching.