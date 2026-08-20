Seahawks Predicted to Keep Terrion Arnold Waiting After Trevon Diggs Move

The Seattle Seahawks appear willing to wait on Terrion Arnold, and there’s an expectation that wait extends past one of the NFL’s biggest late-summer deadlines.

In an Aug. 20 rundown of the league’s top remaining free agents, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted that Arnold will stay unsigned through the Aug. 30 roster cuts.

Seattle has been working toward adding the former Detroit Lions first-round pick, but the move has yet to become official.

Knox pointed to the Seahawks’ agreement with veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs as grounds for dampened urgency.

“With Diggs in the fold, Seattle should be in no rush to sign Arnold,” Knox wrote.

That would leave Arnold in an abnormal spot as Week 1 approaches, even though the Seahawks have publicly acknowledged an agreement with him, and multiple reports have indicated they plan to add him.

Seahawks Can Afford to Wait on Arnold

Seattle added another accomplished option to its secondary this week when Diggs agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

Diggs gives Seattle an experienced outside corner while Arnold’s availability is iffy.

The 27-year-old has 20 career interceptions and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 picks. Injuries have limited him in recent seasons, but his arrival adds a well-known player to a group already led by Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe.

That depth matters after Riq Woolen left Seattle in free agency, as Seattle also invested a third-round pick in rookie Julian Neal this spring.

Arnold, meanwhile, is an intriguing football addition on paper. Detroit selected him No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, and he recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception across 24 regular-season games over two seasons.

ESPN reported on Aug. 18 that Seattle still plans to sign Arnold, but the process could “take a while.” Arnold is expected to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list once he signs, which would keep him from practicing or playing while the league reviews his situation.

ESPN also reported that Arnold has agreed to a one-year, minimum-salary deal. He would count against Seattle’s 91-man roster for at least one day once the contract becomes official before coming off the count upon placement on the exempt list.

Mike Macdonald Has Already Explained Seahawks’ Interest

Arnold faces eight felony charges stemming from an alleged February kidnapping and armed robbery in Tampa, Florida.

The Lions released him in June after his arrest.

Arnold has pleaded not guilty and, through his representatives, denied the allegations. The legal process remains ongoing.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald addressed the decision to pursue Arnold on Aug. 14, saying the organization received “overwhelmingly positive” feedback while vetting the 23-year-old.

“We have an agreement with him, and we’ll see,” Macdonald said, via The Associated Press. “But I just really don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

Macdonald also said the Seahawks believe Arnold’s physicality, energy and skill set could suit their secondary if he eventually becomes available to play.

In the end, the addition of Diggs now gives Seattle more flexibility to let the situation develop without leaving a hole at cornerback.

B/R’s prediction doesn’t necessarily signal that the Seahawks have backed away from Arnold.

Instead, it’s just noting the delayed transaction could stretch beyond Aug. 30 as Seattle finalizes its roster and waits for more clarity on Arnold’s status.