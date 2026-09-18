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Seahawks Get Record-Breaking Player Back as Nick Emmanwori Iffy, Ty Okada Ruled Out

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Tory Horton #15 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks received a welcome answer at wide receiver Friday, but their final injury report left the secondary facing an uneasy weekend.

Fox 13’s Curtis Crabtree reported that Tory Horton was removed from the injury report ahead of Seattle’s Week 2 trip to face the Arizona Cardinals. Safety Ty Okada was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Nick Emmanwori carries a questionable designation because of ankle and hip issues.

The statuses produced a split verdict for the defending champions. Horton is in line to make his season debut and restore an explosive element to the offense. Seattle, however, might play a second consecutive game without two of its most versatile safeties.

Horton practiced fully Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, per the official Week 2 injury report. Emmanwori remained limited throughout the week, and Okada didn’t practice.

Horton Gives Seattle an Explosive Option

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GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 02: Tory Horton #15 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Horton’s return arrives at an ideal time for an offense already changing quarterbacks. Sam Darnold was ruled out with a glute injury, leaving Drew Lock to start against Arizona.

Lock guided Seattle to a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots after Darnold exited the opener. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. Horton gives the backup quarterback another field-stretching target alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Horton needed only 13 catches to produce 161 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season. His biggest afternoon came against the New Orleans Saints, when he scored on a reception and broke the franchise record with a 95-yard punt-return touchdown, Reuters reported.

That scoring efficiency made Horton a valuable complementary piece before a shin injury sent him to injured reserve last November. A hamstring issue delayed his 2026 debut, but three full practices and no game designation point to a genuine return rather than a limited emergency role.

His return also gives Seattle more freedom with its active roster on game day. Horton can contribute as a receiver and returner, allowing the coaching staff to cover two assignments with one player while injuries force adjustments elsewhere.

Seattle does not need Horton to command a large target share. His speed can influence coverage, create room underneath and add a game-changing threat on special teams. Those traits means extra value with Lock replacing the starting quarterback on the road.

Emmanwori’s Status Looms Over Secondary

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GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks and Nick Emmanwori #3 react to a play during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The defensive outlook is in a worse spot. Emmanwori is working back from offseason ankle surgery and added a hip designation this week. His limited participation kept alive the possibility of a return, although Seattle must prepare to face Arizona without him or Okada.

Emmanwori became one of coach Mike Macdonald’s most flexible pieces as a rookie. He lined up at seven positions over 768 regular-season snaps while recording 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and an interception. Macdonald used his 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety near the line, deep in coverage, as a blitzer and in matchup assignments.

Okada’s absence strips away another experienced option.

He started 11 games last season and offers the positional flexibility Seattle prizes on defense. The Seahawks survived without both safeties in Week 1, holding New England to 10 points, but the strain carries into a divisional matchup featuring standout tight end Trey McBride.

That matchup puts added pressure on the remaining defensive backs to communicate cleanly and tackle in space. Arizona can force safeties to declare their intentions by moving McBride around the formation, making Emmanwori’s range and matchup ability particularly useful.

Emmanwori’s availability will determine how much Macdonald can disguise his coverage and deploy the three-safety packages that became a feature of the championship defense.

Plus, Horton is fortunately officially back.

The wait for reinforcements in Seattle’s secondary will last until the inactive list is released Sunday.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Seahawks Get Record-Breaking Player Back as Nick Emmanwori Iffy, Ty Okada Ruled Out

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