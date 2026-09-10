Proposed Trade Has Seahawks Land $321 Million QB Amid Sam Darnold Injury News

It was a case of good news and bad news in Week 1 for the Seattle Seahawks as the team awaits an update on Sam Darnold’s injury. Seattle displayed grit and determination to notch a comeback victory against the New England Patriots with Darnold sidelined.

The question is just how much time Darnold will miss as the quarterback walked gingerly to the locker room before being taken to a hospital for further examination on a hip injury. If Darnold is forced to miss time, the Seahawks face a challenging decision.

Does Seattle lean on Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe during Darnold’s potential absence? Another viable path has the Seahawks kicking the tires on the trade market for a veteran quarterback.

Darnold is expected to miss time, but the Seahawks are determining just how long the quarterback will be out, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold underwent an MRI on his hip this morning that team doctors still are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss,” Schefter detailed in a September 10, 2026, message on X. “It is expected to be some, but for now the team believes it, as one source described, “dodged a bullet.”

It just so happens that a 4-time Pro Bowler has a No. 1 pick waiting behind him to begin his NFL career.

Let’s dive into why Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a fit for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Strike Trade for Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Amid Sam Darnold’s Injury?

The first thing you need to know is that Cousins’ massive four-year, $180 million contract the quarterback had with the Atlanta Falcons is a thing of the past. Cousins is now on a one-year, $11.3 million deal with the Raiders following his release this offseason.

The veteran quarterback has done well for himself, earning more than $321 million during his 14 NFL seasons. Las Vegas’ plan is to allow Cousins to be a bridge for Fernando Mendoza, but what if the franchise opts to accelerate the rookie’s path to taking over the offense?

Atlanta was unable to find a trade partner for Cousins before releasing the star in March. What would the Seahawks need to give up in order to land Cousins via trade?

It is hard to imagine the Raiders landing much more than a future Day 3 pick for Cousins, who has struggled in recent seasons. For the Seahawks, the trade would be made with 2026 in mind as Darnold is the team’s franchise quarterback.

Cousins threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.7% of his passes in 10 appearances for the Falcons during the 2025 season.

Seahawks News: Seattle Could Place QB Sam Darnold on Injured Reserve

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Chances are the Seahawks will opt to rely on Lock with Milroe serving as the team’s new backup quarterback. Yet, Cousins represents a low-risk move that could temporarily help Seattle amid Darnold’s injury.

Even if the Darnold news emerges on the optimistic side, Seattle must now be cautious in case the quarterback has issues with the hip injury once the signal-caller returns to the field. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that the team has ruled out a fracture, but Darnold could still be headed to injured reserve.

Darnold would miss a minimum of four games if the Seahawks choose this route.

“From @GMFB: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (hip) awaits results of his MRI today, but overall the initial results were encouraging,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed in a September 10, message on X. “Short-term IR is still a possibility.”