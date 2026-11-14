Seahawks Provide Travel Plan Update Amid Nationwide Aviation Turmoil

The Seattle Seahawks are headed to Las Vegas as planned.

That’s welcome news after a nationwide aviation shutdown raised questions about the team’s travel schedule ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported Saturday, Nov. 14, that the Seahawks had begun their trip despite the widespread flight disruptions.

“The Seahawks are en route to Las Vegas right now as planned, so no changes to their travel schedule,” Henderson wrote.

The update lands one day after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop due to problems with air traffic control communications systems.

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed. The disruption left sports teams across the country scrambling to reach their destinations.

Seattle, however, has avoided a change to its planned departure.

Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Previously Talked About Travel Concerns

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald faced questions about the FAA shutdown during his Friday, Nov. 13, media availability.

At the time, he couldn’t specify if the team would depart Saturday as scheduled.

“I just heard about it walking in here from Dave, so I don’t know,” Macdonald said, via Heavy. “I don’t know. We’ll play it by ear. Obviously, we’ll adjust how we need to adjust.”

Macdonald later explained that Seattle planned to travel the following day.

“We have a plan for tomorrow. We’re leaving tomorrow, which helps — or we’re trying to leave tomorrow,” he said.

That uncertainty has since cleared for the Seahawks.

Henderson’s report confirms that the team proceeded with its original travel schedule despite continued disruptions throughout the aviation industry.

Seattle faces Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff remains scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific.

FAA Shutdown Disrupts Thousands of Flights Ahead of Seahawks Game

The aviation problems began Friday when a communications failure forced the FAA to halt departures nationwide for more than four hours.

According to a Saturday update from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the disruption involved telecommunications equipment used by air traffic controllers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials were investigating whether faulty equipment or contractor error caused the failure.

Although the FAA reopened the nation’s airspace, the effects continued into Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that more than 4,100 flights had been canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the “worst is behind us” and expected air travel to recover by the end of Sunday.

For Seattle, the latest development removes a major logistical concern before an important road game.

The Seahawks enter the contest at 5-4 following a 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Las Vegas stands at 4-5.

Seattle will have its Week 11 bye after facing the Raiders, giving the team a break before its Nov. 29 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

For now, the Seahawks have stayed on schedule despite the aviation turmoil that has affected much of the country.